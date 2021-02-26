Rosehip oil is known for its transforming effects on the skin. It has become recently popular but, the use of rosehip oil goes back to ancient times. People have used it for hair growth and other hair-related conditions since time immemorial.
In case you are wondering what rosehip oil is and how to use it on hair, you have come to the right place. We will tell you all about the benefits of rosehip oil for hair.
What is rosehip oil?
Rosehip oil comes from the rose plant's fruit. If you ever noticed a rose flower, you only saw the bud and the petals. What's inside the bud? Rosehip is a part of the flower that remains after the rose petals fall off. It has a woody smell, golden color, and is nongreasy. You can apply them on your skin and hair as it has numerous benefits.
Benefits of using rosehip oil on hair
The oil contains fatty acids, antioxidants, and Vitamin A, all good for hair and scalp. You can apply it to your scalp to get rid of dandruff. It can also give relief to conditions like eczema, psoriasis, etc., on the scalp. You will get a soothing effect, and it can help reduce the itchiness of the scalp. But it is better to ask your doctor before using such products if you have these medical conditions.
The oil also promotes the healthy growth of hair and will also strengthen the roots. Use it with Vitamin C if you are using the oil for hair growth. It can also help with hair loss when used with Vitamin E.
The oil is also suitable for people with dry and frizzy hair. There are some on-going studies about its moisturizing effects on hair. Rosehip oil has a moisturizing effect on the skin, so some believe it will do the same for the hair. But we have to wait for more conclusive results to say whether it is true.
How to Use the oil on hair?
You can slightly warm the oil and massage it on your hair. Here's a quick tip for you: You can mix the rosehip oil with regular oil. It can be coconut oil or olive oil too.
After oiling your scalp and hair, leave it on for half an hour. Make sure you massage your head so that the roots get a swig of the oil too.
You can go on to wash it off with shampoo and conditioner. You can do this hair treatment at regular intervals of time. Another way is to apply it only to affected areas. After 20-30 minutes, wash off the oil with shampoo and conditioner. You can also use the oil by mixing it with other oils like coconut oil, almond oil, etc.
Rosehip oil is an all-in-one beauty pack. It can solve your skin as well as hair problems. All types of skin and hair types can use this oil as it is nongreasy and non-sticky. However, you need to make sure that you are buying pure rosehip oil, always look for certification, and go for a cold-pressed oil.
Concluding Thoughts
A word of caution is to test the oil on a small patch of skin first before applying it to your hair.
Even though it does not cause any allergic reaction, you cannot negate rare chances of being allergic. Just apply a small amount of rosehip oil to your hand and wait for 10 minutes. If it itches or gets red, then you have to discontinue. If there are no such issues, you can happily start using the product, and you will begin to see the results after multiple uses.
Ideally, look for a product from a reliable brand. Just mix the oil with your regular oil and get fabulous hair!
(guest article)
