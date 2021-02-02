The Pakistan Super League is about to begin in less than a month from now. The spectacular T20 league will kick off on the 20th of February. The final is scheduled for the 22nd of March. A total of 34 matches are to be played in the tournament. The first 20 will be played in the National Stadium, Karachi. Whereas, the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the remaining ones, including the knockouts. There isn’t a doubt about the enormous following of the PSL, since it has reached a very high standard. PSL, after just six editions, is right up there with some of the best T20 leagues such as the IPL and BBL, etc. As a result, it’s obvious that millions of fans watch the exclusive live streaming of the tournament, and follow the live scores of every match.
There are dozens of live streaming platforms for the Pakistan Super League, both for national and international cricket fans. There are different channels, apps, and websites from where you can catch all the live-action. Geo Super live streaming is also one of the many platforms which offer free live streaming of the PSL on its TV channel and website.
Particularly, in this article, we will discuss how you can watch the PSL live streaming on your mobile from different apps and websites. So, make sure you read till the end.
Pakistan Super League 2021 Online Live Streaming Platforms
The Pakistan Super League is watched in almost every cricket playing nation. The number of followers of the league is constantly increasing with every passing edition and it only shows how much the tournament is progressing.
To begin with, if you are a Pakistani cricket fan, living in the country, then you have multiple options to watch the live streaming of PSL. First and foremost, you can head over to the Cricket gateway website. Cricket Gateway will once again live stream all the matches of the Pakistan Super League. Geo Super will also live stream the matches on its website. Besides, there are many other platforms like Jazz TV, Goonj Tv, Tapmad Tv, Mjunoon Tv, and some others, which offer live streaming of PTV Sports. However, to watch the particular channel, you would have to get a subscription package of the platform.
Talking about some free live streaming websites, then there are more than a couple. These include Webcric, Smartcric, Touchcric, Cricwick, and more. All of the above-mentioned sites also offer live streaming of different international and domestic cricket tournaments and series. The tournament will also be live on the BSports YouTube channel. So, you can subscribe and turn on the notifications in order to get notified when the matches begin.
International viewers can also watch the live streaming on BSports on YouTube. Live coverage will also be done on Facebook, so you can keep an eye out for that as well. Moreover, Cricket Gateway won’t only live stream the matches for the Pakistani fans but for international ones as well. So, there are more than enough options for everyone to watch all the live PSL action starting from February 20th
(guest article)
