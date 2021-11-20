Do you struggle finding desserts for your whole family? I don’t mean finding desserts that your whole family likes. I mean desserts that you actually have time to make. Making most desserts can be messy, expensive, and simply too time consuming. So you find yourself making store bought sugar cookies time and time again.
There is nothing wrong with store bought cookies, but maybe you want to really treat your family. Actually, you don’t just want to treat them. You want their minds to be blown at how good the dessert is. Well, there is a way to do that without breaking the bank or your back.
Read on to learn how you can wow your family with the perfect dessert.
Portos Bake at Home Desserts
If your family is like most, the “perfect dessert” may be somewhat of a moving target. It is for this reason that you need options, and plenty of them. The next thing to think about is quantity. How many people are in your family? Or maybe you’re throwing a party? How many will be attending? Do you want leftovers? These are all great questions and the good news is that all you need to do is answer them.
Porto’s is a bakery that offers a collection of high quality at-home baked goods. They make them so that all you have to do is throw them in the oven. Giving you minimal prep time and cleanup. As far as desserts go they have plenty of options and offer different sizes so that no matter the family or event size, you will be sure to have enough. Here are a few examples of the delicious desserts they offer.
Pumpkin Crumb Loaf
This delicious fall treat is an organic pumpkin spice cake that is sure to make your season cozy and sweet. Just place in the oven at 350, bake for fifty to sixty minutes, top with the given cinnamon, oat, and pumpkin seed streusel, and sit back and watch as your family enjoys.
Milk’n Berries Cake
This three tiered sponge cake is soaked in condensed milk, cream, evaporated milk, and brandy. Each tier contains strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and whipped cream for a light fruity flavor everyone will love. One cake will serve up to twelve people and it is recommended that you order it with a delivery date that is at least one day before your event.
Coconut Strudel
This traditional pastry has been a crowd favorite for quite some time. It is a puff pastry complete with coconut filling, European style butter, and crystal sugar. Just place them on a baking sheet and bake them for thirty five minutes at 400 degrees. Like most Porto’s pastries, they come in sizes of two dozen, three to four dozen, and five to six dozen.
Dulce De Leche Besito Cookie
This shortbread cookie finds its popularity with the dulce de leche filling that sits inside. Once you receive this one all you have to do is put them in the oven for about twenty minutes, take them out, dust them with powdered sugar, and enjoy.
Apple Strudel
Similar to the coconut strudel, this puff pastry is filled with raisin, apple, and pecans. They usually take about thirty five minutes to bake.
Chocolate Twist
Now, what we’ve all been waiting for. Something with chocolate in it! This amazing croissant is filled with mini chocolate chips and vanilla custard. It only takes about fifteen minutes to bake at 340 degrees, making it the perfect quick option for any party. No one will be expecting it!
Chocolate Chip Cookie
All of these fancier options are really nice but sometimes, when it comes down to it, you just can't beat the classic chocolate chip cookie. Especially when you don’t have to make it and it still tastes homemade. After about twenty minutes in the oven, you'll have warm belgian chocolate chip cookies with a chewy center and crispy edges. The perfect cookie can always wow a family.
Conclusion
If you have been in search of an easy way to wow your family with desserts, then you do not need to look any further. Porto’s bakery is the perfect thing for you. It has amazing options that get shipped, already made, right to your door. All you have to worry about is how many people you're feeding and when to put the dessert in the oven. They taste so good that everyone will think they’re homemade. The best part is that you don’t even have to say they’re “store bought”. I won’t tell if you won’t!
