In recent years, law firms have revamped their digital marketing efforts, with most having at least a website. 87 percent of law firms in a 2020 survey by the American Bar Association (ABA) had a functional website in place, with a third of their total clients coming from here.
While a small percentage of the push is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most lawyers are now more aware than ever of how a website can bring the right kind of change to their firms.
A website is at the core of digital marketing and if done right, it can introduce your law firm to potential clients in a professional way. Beyond this, it will provide an ideal platform to support other marketing campaigns for your practice such as social media.
Here are five ways your law firm can benefit from having a website.
A Website Builds Trust and Credibility
When you recommend an attorney to a friend, the first thing they will ask is for a link to their website. Why’s this?
Customers like to be informed about business before committing to anything through an inquiry call. One of the places they’ll look is your law firm website.
The fact that you have a functional site increases your credibility. And if your design offers a great user experience, easy navigation, and the content is valuable, potential clients will be willing to trust your legal services.
An Opportunity to Show Potential Clients How You Can Help
A website is the most ideal and professional way to introduce your law firm to an online audience. Other digital mediums such as social media and directory listings can tell about your practice, but not as sufficient as a website.
This is what makes it the best place to showcase your services to potential clients.
Besides including your practice areas, information such as vision, mission, and values your firm abides by can bring new clients who relate to them as well.
You Can Learn More about Your Audience
When you have a law firm website, you can use Google Analytics or any other third-party software to learn more about your audience.
Here, you’ll find important information about your website visitors such as age, location, gender, type of device used, and so on. You’ll also see your best- and worst-performing content, services that are getting more clicks, and key points where visitors are dropping off.
With this, you can further refine your website, and even other marketing strategies so they convert more visitors.
A Website Can Support Other Marketing Campaigns
If you are looking to expand your law firm’s online marketing, a website will be a critical component in achieving your KPIs (key performance indicators).
Other digital marketing tactics such as SEO (search engine optimization) and PPC (pay-per-click) all lead back to a website, where the conversion is expected to happen.
Similarly, a website can support your social marketing by increasing engagement and the number of clicks. By sharing weekly content from your website, you can also establish your law firm as a thought leader, which builds credibility and trust among potential clients.
Educating Your Audience on Common Legal Matters
A website is also an opportunity to educate your audience on legal problems they are commonly experiencing.
Content writing for law firm websites does not have to comprise static copy like your services and values only. Instead, identify the questions your potential customers are asking and answer them through videos and blog posts on your site.
You can look in places such as social media comments and customer care lines to ensure that your content is valuable to your audience.
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.