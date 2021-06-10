Our pets, most of the time, have problems which we want to solve. Yet they seem to not have a solution. Take, for instance, your dog gets anxious at the mere sound of thunderstorm or struggles with arthritis. The question remains "what do I do?"
As a pet parent, you are bound by love to protect it. But sometimes, it feels bad to see your pet struggling and not know what to do. However, the use of CBD is fast becoming an alternative to synthetic drugs to resolve some health complications.
What is CBD?
CBD is an acronym for cannabidiol. This substance is found inside a plant called cannabis and it is present in both hemp and marijuana. No need to be scared, cannabidiol will not cause your pet to be high or go crazy. Rather, it is beneficial to your pet, which is exactly what this article focuses on.
It is also important to note that there is a compound in cannabis known as tetrahydrocannabinol, otherwise called THC. It’s the major psychoactive element in marijuana that makes humans “high”. However, CBD products for pets do not contain THC. You may want to visit https://www.thestreet.com/lifestyle/what-is-thc-14655181 to read more about THC.
One product we will discuss in this article is CBD dog treats. Since we give treats to dogs, it will be beneficial to give them products containing cannabidiol in order to combat certain health conditions. Let’s see the benefits these cannabidiol treats bring to our dogs.
Benefits of CBD Dog Treats
Because of how important cannabidiol is, it is used more often to treat health complications in humans. In recent times, veterinarians have realized that it can also be of immense benefit to animals. Below are some benefits of CBD dog treats.
1. They Help to Reduce Anxiety
Sometimes, dogs get anxious at the sound of fireworks or thunderstorms. Other symptoms of anxiety in dogs are:
- Excessive barking, even when no one is passing by.
- Exhibition of a destructive attitude.
- Feelings of restlessness whenever they are alone or you are away from home.
As verified in human beings, cannabidiol can help to relieve your dog of anxiety and make it calm. It can also reduce the anxiety that comes as a result of noise phobia. This ensures that your pet does not cower any time there is a firework or thunderstorm nearby.
2. They Help to Treat Epilepsy and Seizures
Cannabidiol is commonly used to treat epilepsy and seizures in humans. However, it can still be applied to dogs suffering from the same health issues. Yes, there are some already prescribed medications for dogs suffering from seizures, but those medications can affect their livers and may probably not work.
Therefore, in a bid to protect your dog, you may be causing it more harm. Why not try CBD and make things better for that special creature? You can read this article to see the clinical trial results of cannabidiol in canine seizures.
3. They Relieve Pain
Cannabidiol has proven to be effective against different kinds of pain; whether nerve-related issues or inflammation. It is also helpful in reducing pains in the moveable joints caused by arthritis.
4. They Help to Fight Nausea and Improve Appetite
Although humans have this craving for food whenever they take marijuana, dogs don't have to face the same effect by being high, too. Cannabidiol treats can help to restore your dog’s appetite and make it eat well. It also fights nausea and vomiting even when they are symptoms of drugs or toxins.
5. They May Help to Fight Cancer
Judging from anecdotal evidence and research, CBD has anti-tumor effects. It stops the growth of cancerous cells and increases the death of tumor cells by inhibiting their energy-producing capacity.
Importance of Cannabidiol Dog Treats – Final Thoughts
These are only but a few benefits of cannabidiol as its effects, especially in animals, are still undergoing scientific research. Thus, it is important to carry out enough investigation before buying any CBD dog treat for your dog to avoid unnecessary complications on your pet.
You can either give your dog CBD treatment in liquid form or treats. Treats happen to be the most appealing of them all because of the ease of administering doses to the dog. Hence, many dog parents prefer it.
To help your furry friend, you may want to consider CBD treats from brands that you’ve verified to be genuine. You can visit holistapet to learn more about finding such brands. But do so after you must have discussed with your veterinary doctor. They will give you appropriate prescriptions and doses to match the health condition of your dog.
Furthermore, make sure to get CBD products that are specifically for dogs. The one for humans may contain some traces of tetrahydrocannabinol which can get your dog high. In humans, this substance can make them high for some time. But any little dose found in animal products may really be toxic for them.
Hence, it is advisable you carry out enough research as some companies that produce CBD products for animals are not verified and can't be trusted. Some of them do not source hemp plants from verified farmers. As a result, the final product may contain impurities like lead and other heavy metals.
Well, cannabidiol might not be the all-round cure to every illness that pets face. However, it is a fragment of help you can afford to give your pet, at least, if not to totally cure the issue but to remedy it.
(guest article)
