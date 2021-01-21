India are the 7/2 outsiders to win the fourth and final Test match against Australia, which gets underway at The Gabba in Brisbane on 19th January.
The four match series is currently tied at 1-1 after India clawed back a draw on the final day of the3rd Test at the SCG, but there were doubts over whether or not the series would be finished after India expressed concerns over their quarantine arrangements.
The Indians were bowled out cheaply for 244 in the first innings, but a 148-run stand from Pujara and Pant for the fourth wicket in the second innings, was enough to help Ashwin and Vihari bat for time and secure the draw.
The Ground
The Australians had into the final Test as the 8/13 favourites for victory and do so knowing that they haven’t lost a Test match at the Gabba since the West Indies beat them there in 1988.
There have been 31 Test matches played by Australia at the Brisbane Cricket Ground since then, with the Aussies winning 24 of them and only seven ending in draws – something which is 4/1 to happen in the final Test.
The more immediate record is even more impressive withseven wins on the spin at the Gabba, dating back to England’s visit in 2013. The two most recent of those wins, against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, have come by an innings so it’s safe to say that the Gabba is a fortress when it comes to Australian Test cricket, and makes their odds for victory look like something of a banker.
Team News
It’s not only a formidable record that India will have to overcome at the Gabba, because they also have their fair share of injury woes and will be without two key players for the fourth Test.
Ravindra Jadeja suffered a fracture to this thumb in the Sydney, while Hanuma Vihari, who battled well for his 23 runs from 161 balls, has since gone down with a hamstring injury and will be unavailable.
The Australians will also be in need of a rejig as they could be without Will Pucovski, who scored 62 in his debut Test innings at the SCG. He is awaiting the results of a scan on an injured shoulder, which is deemed to be fairly serious.
Top First Innings Batsman
With Australia having such a good record on the Gabba, it’s probably wise to stick with an Aussie when it comes to having a bet on the top runs scorer in the first innings.
Steve Smith has an excellent record at the ground and is the 9/4 favourite to hit the most runs, with David Warner, who is the 7th top scorer at the venue, in the betting at 7/2.
However, for those that want to find some value or have a free bet withthe no deposit option, then a punt on Marnus Labuschagne might be the best bet at 10/3.
He averages 133 from two matches at the Gabba, including a top score of 185 and has been in good form against India with scores of 91 and 73 in his two innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground last time. It would be no surprise to see him go on and convert those scores into a first innings century at 11/2.
However, if India are to spring a surprise with victory in Brisbane, then Ajinkya Rahane is the man that is most likely to be amongst the runs.
He has batted beautifully so far this series, with an average of just under 50 and a top score of 117 not out. He is currently in the betting at 4/1 to score the most runs for India in the first innings, and that looks good value given he scored his second century of the tour in the first innings at the MCG.
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.