The 2021 Indian Premier League may have been suspended indefinitely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but there is still plenty of cricket to enjoy in the coming months. First up is an ICC Test Match Series against New Zealand from June 18.
The test takes place at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, England, and is the 60th time the nations have faced each other in a test match format; it is the first occasion they have played each other on neutral ground.
India goes into the test match series against New Zealand as hot favourites with canadasportsbetting.ca thanks to starting 2021 in good form. India’s Australia tour ended with two Indian victories, a draw, and one defeat in the five test matches played. England was next up, and India gave them a lesson in test cricket. England won the first test by 227 runs but then had no answers for the devastating Indian bowling attack. India won the following three tests by 317 runs, ten wickets, and then an innings and 25 runs.
History Favours India
Talismanic batsman Virat Kohli leads India out against Kane Williamson’s Kiwis knowing full well that India holds a historical advantage over their southern hemisphere rivals. India has won 21 of the 59 tests against New Zealand and has lost only 12 tests. Some 26 of the previous encounters have ended in a draw.
Kohli will have to be at his brilliant best if India wants to emerge from this match victoriously. The Black Caps have a talented bowling attack with the likes of Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, and Neil Wagner capable of taking wickets.
However, Kohli loves playing against New Zealand because he has an incredible record against them. The Indian captain has scored 773 runs against the Kiwis at an average of 51.53. Among that runs total is a trio of centuries and three half-centuries. There is no doubt the New Zealand attack will do everything in their power to remove Kohli from the crease.
New Zealand Will Fear The Indian Bowling Attack
While pundits continue to sing the praises of the New Zealand bowlers, India has a scintillating line-up itself. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Ishant Sharma make up a dangerous three-pronged pace attack.
New Zealand will not relish facing right-arm off-spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin either. Ashwin needs two more wickets for 50 test match wickets against these opponents. He picked up those 48 wickets at an average of 16.97.
Ross Taylor is the dangerman in New Zealand’s batting line-up. The veteran batsman has 812 runs against India and an average of 33.83.
India Out For Revenge
These two sides last locked horns in February 2020 during the Indian tour of New Zealand; India lost the series 2-0.
A disappointing first innings total of only 165, thanks, in part, to Tim Southee (five for 49) and Colin de Grandhomme (five for 12), handed the advantage to New Zealand. The Kiwis put 348 runs on the board in their first innings, leaving India with a mountain to climb.
The second Indian innings improved slightly, but they only scored 191 runs, with Mayank Agarwal top-scoring with 58. Again, Southee was in top form and took five wickets for 61 runs. New Zealand needed only ten balls to clinch the first test.
New Zealand won the second Test by seven wickets. India was 3-85 following the lbw dismissal of Kohli for three, but they rallied to score 242 runs. India bowled out New Zealand for 235, with Mohammed Shami taking four wickets.
A very disappointing 124 runs in India’s second innings meant the writing was on the wall. A 103 run partnership between New Zealand’s opening batsmen, Tom Latham and Tom Blundell left the Kiwis needing only 15 runs to win the series. Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, and Henry Nicholls score five runs each to send India home empty-handed.
(guest article)
