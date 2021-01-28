India have managed to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy as they have emerged with a 2-1 Series Victory over the country of Australia. This was after Rishabh Pants managed to get an 89 to stun the hosts and fully chase down 328. They have now become the very first visiting team since the year 1998 to win the Test at Gabba.
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant managed to take India to an incredible win over the country of Australia on the fifth day at the Gabba. He made quite an impression as an unbeaten 89 because India managed to chase down 328 as they stunned Australia. They won the series with a 2-1 result. The win looks like a fully remarkable turnaround for India. They bowled out for 36 when they lost the very first test in Adelaide. Virat Kohli departed so that he could attend the birth of his child. Of course, when you look at the team you will also find that they have sustained a lot of injuries too. That being said, the tour looks to have levelled out and everything is moving forward as it should be. If you are a fan of cricket, then you will know that India is a huge team and that many people support them across the world. If you log into sites like indiaslots.com then you will even see that there are various games on there about cricket, which shows how the media has responded to the game as time has gone on.
The Final Day of the Series
Going into the final day of the matches, they needed 324 in order to win. There was an exception in that India would be trying to bat the overs so that they could retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This would have resulted in a draw. Of course, Ajinkya Rahane's team took the more positive option and they also took the chance of claiming the highest Test Run chase over at Brisbane. They claimed the wicket win later on in the evening and this inflicted the first Test loss at Gabba since the year 1988.
The Final Day
On the final day of the Test series, it would seem that each match has produced action of the very highest order. This was one huge finale which has been saved by the visitors and it also marks the conclusion of a very gruelling tour. Pat Cummins has dismissed Rohit Sharma but at the end of the day, it would seem that he was not prepared at all to give away his wicket without putting up a fair fight. With the opener of course, the pair were able to put in 114 for the second wicket but at the end of the day, Gill managed to fall 9 short of a century. If you are a fan of cricket, then you will know what an exciting game this has been, and how much work has been put in to ensure that everyone has a fair game.
