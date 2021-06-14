India’s Forex Reserves have exceeded the $600 billion mark, thus allowing it to surpass Russia and take on the mantle of 4th place just behind Switzerland.
India’s Forex reserves reaches $600 billion
It’s official, India’s forex reserves have crossed the $600 billion-mark, thus surpassing Russia and taking it’s place as 4th only behind Switzerland in 3rd place, Japan in 2nd, and China in pole position. The achievement of this milestone has made it clear that from both a global and domestic perspective, India possesses vast liquidity – enough to continue driving the Indian stock markets.
RBI (Reserve Bank of India) Governor Shaktikanta Das had this to say on his country’s economically agreeable position: "The success of these efforts is reflected in the stability and orderliness in market conditions and in the exchange rate in spite of large global spillovers. In the process, strength is imparted to the country's balance sheet by the accumulation of reserves."
Key to this financial achievement was the RBI’s initiative to create a core-liquidity window for sectors of the economy which had suffered due to the global circumstances of 2020. These sectors included travel and tourism, tour operators, restaurants, aviation and associated companies, hotels, beauty parlours and spa clinics. As a result, stock-specific action occurred within these sectors. India now has enough reserves to cover an estimated 18 months of exports, aided not just by the above-mentioned actions, but also by way foreign direct investment and a current-account surplus into the domestic stock market.
Analysts have gone on to say that a strong reserve stance places India at an advantageous position in the eyes of foreign investors and credit rating agencies as it sends a confident indication that the country can service its debt obligations in the face of a downward slanting fiscal outlook and an economy that’s facing its first full-year contraction in over 40 years. Kaushik Das, chief India economist at Deutsche Bank, commented on the matter, saying that “India’s various reserves adequacy metrics have improved significantly, particularly in the last few years. The healthy FX reserves position should give enough comfort to RBI for dealing with any potential external shock-driven capital-stop or outflows in the period ahead.”
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ decision to stabilise India’s interest rates have also played a role in letting the country usurp Russia in terms of forex reserves – how it effects GBP/USD exchange rate is yet to be seen. Part and parcel of the process was a series of interventions by the central bank in spot, forward and futures markets – something akin to speculation – done to try and stabilise the financial market and liquidity conditions to ensure that monetary policies remained independent from national objectives. Das went on to say that, “The success of these efforts is reflected in the stability and orderliness in market conditions and in the exchange rate in spite of large global spillovers. In the process, strength is imparted to the country’s balance sheet by the accumulation of reserves.”
Analysts have scrutinised Das’s comments and have concluded that the RBI is attempting to manage what is commonly referred to as the ‘Impossible Trinity’ - the act of keeping the currency stable while facilitating a consistent flow of foreign capital and maintaining an independent monetary policy. At times also referred to as the ‘Trilemma,’ the trinity has proven in the past to be problematic for emerging markets as they stand to scare off foreign capital, in turn forcing the currency to dive should interest rates be cut too low. Alternately, should lending costs be raised too fast in order to shield the currency, then funds could flood in, propelling the local unit, and resulting in a stifling of exports and a derailing of growth.
