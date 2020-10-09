For many gamers, PC and consoles are the best gaming machines by a mile. But for a growing number of Indian gamers, mobile devices are the future of the industry. So, who’s right? Are mobile devices better gaming devices?
Statistically speaking, mobile gaming is now more popular than console and PC gaming combined. And according to Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games, mobile games are nearly as competitive as PC games.
Sweeney isn’t wrong. Most of the popular online games in India are titles most people play on their consoles. Here are some of them.
Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG)
PUBG was one of 118 apps banned in India on security grounds last September. As a result, you can no longer download the APP on Google Play or Apple Stores. Despite that, PUBG is still the most popular online game in India.
How is that possible? Although the game is now banned, it’s still available to the tens of millions of people that had downloaded it before September 2. What’s more, PUBG is still supporting the servers required to run the game smoothly in India.
For the uninitiated, PUBG is a multiplayer Battle Royale video game launched in 2017. It’s a free game in which you can play solo, with a friend or with up to four people. The objective is to annihilate as many opponents as possible until you’re the last player standing.
It starts with a group of 100 people parachuting from a place and onto an island. Once there, they scatter to find weapons hidden in abandoned houses and ghost towns. Then they start to fight and the playing area shrinks until they have to face one another.
Call of Duty (COD)
Call of Duty mobile has been downloaded 250M+ times. And 25 million of these downloads come from India. Only Americans have downloaded the game more times, which explains its popularity in India.
Call of Duty mobile is nearly similar to the PC version. You pick a team and face an opposing side until they're all dead. Or until they finish your team. It comes with two in-game currencies, a battle pass, and several game modes.
One of the currencies, credits, are earned by winning tournaments. On the flip side, you must buy COD points. You can use these currencies to upgrade ammo, gear, and access to Battle Pass. However, you can also play most tournaments, including the Battle Royale, free of charge.
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO)
CSGO is one of the best-selling games on Steam. So, it's not surprising it's also highly popular in India. You see, there's a growing market of tradable video game items like weapons, loots, coins, and skins: things you can't legally buy or sell on Steam.
On the best websites, selling skins or converting your Steam dollars into cash is simple. All you need is to create an account using your Skill ID. Then you can sell in-game items you don't want for real cash or buy what you need.
There’s a huge CSGO market on the Internet, which makes it easy to trade skins at competitive prices. Rare skins can earn you hundreds or thousands of dollars. But they are harder to sell than cheaper ones.
Dota 2
Dota 2 is one of CS: GO’s biggest competitors in India. It’s a team-based multiplayer game (5V5) in which one team fights to defend their base. Each player controls a character with unique fighting skills, meaning it’s essential to know your ‘hero’s traits.
That said, Dota 2 is slightly less challenging than CS: GO. With Counter-Strike, you don't just shoot and hope to win. You must be skillful and excellent at aiming. In other words, it's a true strategy game where the most strategic players win.
On the flip side, Dota 2 is about situation awareness. Getting killed is easy and mastering your hero's unique traits is a tad challenging. You don't need to be a sniper to eliminate your opponents. But you need to be mindful of your steps, the map, and movements.
FIFA 20
Football is one of the most popular sports in India. Naturally, that means football-themed video games are common. FIFA20 is the most popular of them all, mainly because it features the most popular leagues and tournaments in the world.
In all fairness, FIFA20 is an exciting game. The graphics are ultra-realistic. The gameplay is phenomenal and the career mode is reasonably rewarding. People who bought the game immediately after it came out might not agree with the gameplay comment.
But after a few updates, FIFA20 is as enjoyable to play as FIFA 19 or FIFA 16. Multiplayer gaming makes it even more exciting. Although we must admit, it can be expensive if you want to fill your team with world-class players.
8 Ball Pool
This might come as a surprise. But 8 Ball Pool has 500M+ downloads on Google and Apple stores. That means it has more fans than some of the most popular PC video games out there. And that's despite being a simple mobile game.
For the uninitiated, 8 Ball Pool is exactly that. It’s a game in which you compete to drive eight balls into a pool board using a cue stick. If you can do that before your competitor, you win. For clarity, there’s one ball played last: the black ball.
If you drive it into the board before you score regular balls, you lose. Winning comes with the chance to upgrade your rank, cue sticks, and in-game currencies.
Clash of Clans
This is another popular mobile game with millions of fans in India. It involves creating a clan of up to 50 people and leading them into war with other clans. The reward is gold or elixir—both used to upgrade defenses and buildings. Elixir can also be used to train troops and improve spells.
Although it sounds simple, the Clash of Clans asks for careful strategizing. Resources are scarce and attackers can be brutal. So, you must utilize the resources you have wisely to create a strong defense and a powerful army.
