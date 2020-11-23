Gaming in India is taking off, with industry insiders raving about the year-on-year uptick in the number of people playing both online and offline games.
This is perhaps even more impressive due to the fact that some popular games have recently been made unavailable to players.
In this article, we take a look at the gaming hubs around India which have been some of the main driving forces behind this incredible gaming craze.
Ahmedabad – A City Obsessed with Mobile Gaming
Ahmedabad has been shown to be leading the way in India when it comes to the percentage of a city’s population that plays mobile games.
Over 71% of people here play mobile games and that's largely due to its residents having the best internet connections and data availability in the country.
What this means for gamers is that while the city may not be awash with resplendent bricks and mortar casino complexes, it more than makes up for that by giving a new generation of mobile gamer the best chance of getting into the online gaming revolution.
The games being played by Ahmedabad locals tend to be a mixture of battle royale games such as Garena Free Fire and Clash Royale, although some classics of the past are also capturing imaginations too, such as online chess and its new ultra-fast versions, online slots with their flashing reels and jackpots, and online backgammon which demands tactical awareness and patience in order for players to succeed.
With the city already being regularly voted as one of the best to live in India, as well as its old town being given UNESCO World Heritage status, this is one destination that's perfect for the new-age gamer who wants to have it all right on their doorstep.
Mumbai – eSports Are the Next Big Thing in This Buzzing Metropolis
The only other major Indian city to rate as well as Ahmedabad for gamers is Mumbai, whose some 18 million inhabitants have been taking to gaming like ducks to water.
This is particularly true of eSports, with the city now boasting an array of top professional eSports teams who were either founded in the city or who have opened their Asian bases there.
One of these is Global eSports, whose Indian gaming headquarters can be found in the Khar West area of the city. Others to have set up shop in Mumbai include Impetus eSports and U Mumba eSports, although there are now too many to be able to list them all.
Of course, if you are just at a beginner or intermediate level, there are plenty of excellent gaming cafes around town, all of which have great atmospheres and camaraderie among regular and new players alike. Some of the best of these are Game Space eSports Café and the raved about Knockturnal eSports Café, the latter allowing avid gamers to play as late into the early hours as they like.
Aside from gaming cafes, there are also new general games centers popping up, such as Curly Tales, which combines sports activities such as climbing, dancing, and video games. Mumbai really does have it all!
New Delhi – Where Classic Games Are Making a Comeback
Up to this point, we have been focusing on the online gaming boom, but it would be remiss of us not to mention how there has been a revival when it comes to classic board games and card games around the country.
2020 has seen the old classic of Ludo make a surprising comeback, with New Delhi seemingly being the epicenter of its resurgence.
It is thought that younger generations have been drawn to the game having played new online mobile versions such as Ludo Star and Ludo King. Many more games are gaining popularity in India these days, and more cities and towns are going online as we speak, so it's truly an exciting time to be a gamer in this vast country.
(guest article)
