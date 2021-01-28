For more than eight years, Bitcoin remains the number one form of digital money in the crypto world.
Even though many use Bitcoins for both regular transactions and investment purposes, some individuals don't know how it works and doesn't plan to acquire any information.
These individuals have not yet seen the power and benefits that cryptocurrencies can give.
In this post, we are going to give you the top interesting facts about Bitcoin that every person should know. So, if you want to know more about it, keep reading.
Pizza is the First Good Purchased by Someone Using Bitcoin
Bitcoin users are celebrating the 'Bitcoin Pizza Day' every May 22.
During Bitcoin's first years, mining one Bitcoin is valueless. But on May 22, 2010, someone has proven that Bitcoin tokens have value by purchasing pizza using bitcoins.
Laszlo Hanyecz is the first person who purchased two pieces of Papa John's Pizza for only 10,000 BTC. This was the first time that Bitcoin tokens were used to buy real goods. During that time, 10,000 BTC was equivalent to 41 US Dollars.
No One Knows About the Identity of Bitcoin's Inventor
You read it right. The creator of Bitcoin’s identity remains to be unknown. Since 2009 - when Bitcoin was first launched in public, a lot of Bitcoin users were curious about the real creator of this digital money.
The creator of this digital currency preferred to hide his/her/their identity under the name of Satoshi Nakamoto. In the middle of this confusion, many individuals claimed to be the creator of Bitcoin, such as an Australian businessman named Craig Wright. But after several months, Wright turned out to be one of the scammers. Even until now, even the wisest professionals don't know who Satoshi Nakamoto is.
Losing Your Bitcoin Private Keys Means Losing Everything
In November 2013, an IT guy named James Howells lost his 7,500 bitcoins in just a blink of an eye. He lost everything because he threw away the hard disk that contains his Bitcoins private keys, which he started mining in 2010.
During the time of writing, the number of bitcoin tokens he just lost is equivalent to 19.4 million US Dollars. If he didn't throw away his hard disk, he could be one of the Bitcoin millionaires in the world.
Bitcoin Supply is Limited
It is not true that bitcoins have an unlimited supply. The fact is there are only about 21 million bitcoin tokens that miners can mine. At the time of writing, around 16.3 million bitcoins were already mined and traded. According to the experts, mining bitcoins will last until 2140. After that year, the supply of bitcoin will stop.
Bitcoin Cannot be Banned.
Considering Bitcoin's nature, many are being curious whether it can be banned from the crypto world. This theory about Bitcoin occurs because of the traditional banking system's jurisdictions.
On the one hand, Bitcoin is regulated, but no one can ban it from circulating. Anyone can be part of the growing population of Bitcoin users as long as he/she has a Bitcoin wallet and a strong internet connection.
Nevertheless, a lot of states tried to restrict the usage of Bitcoin, such as Vietnam, Thailand, Bolivia, Bangladesh, and a lot more. But other countries, such as Venezuela, Japan, Russia, and Australia, are regulating and using it just like fiat currencies.
Conclusion
Indeed, Bitcoin is one of the most popular types of digital money with a unique nature. A lot are starting to use it because of its offered flexibility and benefits.
