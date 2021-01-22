What is stock trading?
Stock trading is something that many people have heard of but is often overwhelmed with long technical articles or under the impression investments and stock trading requires large upfront financial commitments and a high risk of loss. The truth is investing in stocks is a very diverse undertaking available to people of all income levels and which with a little work can fit all comfort levels for risk. For the average person investing in the stock market can be a very enjoyable hobby and while it may not make you rich can be a fun way to supplement your income or add to your retirement plans.
Before you can feel comfortable with investing it is important to understand exactly what trading (purchasing) stocks means. Put very simply when you purchase a stock you have bought a small percentage of the company; when the company does well their stock price increases and your stock becomes more valuable and when they do poorly the value decreases. To help demonstrate this concept consider this simplified hypothetical example:
Corporation A is a bakery you decide to invest in. The company has a total of 100 shares of stock (meaning 100 shares equals 100% ownership in the company) of which the management owns (also known as holds) 60 shares and the remaining 40 are available for purchase on the stock market. You decide to purchase 1 share of Corporation A stock and pay the market value of $5.00 per share; you are now 1% owner of the company with an investment value of $5.00. A few months later the company does very well and they exceeded sales expectations (perhaps due to the holidays or an advertising campaign) as a result the value of their stock raises to $10.00 per share; in this case, you have now made $5.00 (the total value you paid was $5.00 but your share is now worth $10.00). The reverse if the company has poor sales and the value was reduced to $2.00 per share you would have lost $3.00.
The preceding example was oversimplified but hopefully gives you an idea of the basics of what buying and valuing stocks mean. The general idea is to buy a stock low (in the above example $5.00) and sell it at a profit (in the above example $10.00 for a gain of $5.00.)
How to purchase stocks?
For a beginner or casual investor, one of the best ways to start buying and selling stocks is opening a brokerage account through an online platform. These banks offer many options for investment but a simple account is a good start as they offer the lowest fees and commissions for a casual investor. There are multiple platforms to choose from, a review of some of the major companies, and some great information for beginning investors can be found at Tokenist.
Investment Strategy
Now that you have an idea about what a stock is and how to begin buying and selling them the next step is determining your investment strategy. An excellent way for a beginner investor is to take a small amount of money and invest in several low-risk long term stocks and add a little out of each paycheck based on your budget and comfort level. Low-risk stocks are companies that are considered stable whose prices raise a small amount over long periods. These stocks generally have a lower risk of losing value and allow the investors to build income slowly over time. With any investment strategies investing in multiple companies and monitoring their performance is key to success.
One of the first tasks for first-time investors is deciding which companies they want to invest in that align with their goals. Most experts advise new investors to choose companies in industries you are familiar with or a part of; this gives you the benefit of familiarity with industry trends that can affect success or failures. The next step when building a stock portfolio is deciding which companies to purchase stock by locating opportunities you can comfortably afford and whose risk level matches your goals. Subscribing to an industry publication such as The Oxford Communique is a good place to start locating companies to consider as it gives you the benefit of expert opinions at a minimal cost. In addition to other services, The Oxford Communique publishes a monthly newsletter written by industry experts that focuses on lesser-known companies with affordable stock prices and a high probability of increasing in value. A review of The Oxford Communique can be your helping hand to increase your knowledge in this sector.
Final word
Investing in the stock market can be a rewarding and profitable way to build wealth but no stock is without risk. All beginning investors should carefully evaluate what they can comfortably invest and seek information from multiple sources.
(guest article)
