While the number of sellers on Amazon is increasing daily, the competition for space seems to be unending. The first approach in the journey of making it on amazon as a seller is to join the platform and be conversant with relevant information that can help make important decisions that will lead to success.
Sellers must know how to choose the category of the item they will like to sell on the platform. Considering the size of a marketplace like Amazon, the process of such selection is mostly cumbersome, hence the automation of product research. Amazon IO Scout is one of the crucial tools designed to make the decision-making process on product faster and simpler.
IO Scout has a fantastic product finder tool for amazon sellers that can help find Amazon items with high margin and low competition. It is a comprehensive tool for amazon sellers such as newbies, e-commerce businesses, and amazon guru that are relatively older in the market. When sellers maximize the potential of this new tool, it will assist them in wholesaling, private labeling, and drop shipping.
Amazon sellers also have access to free trial option before paying for any of the IO Scout packages. Such a free trial is a way of ensuring a safe and risk-free space of trying out features and tools before eventual payment. Through the usage of IO Scout, amazon sellers are most fortunate about the following benefits:
- Unlimited access to 200 million products databases
- Listing Builder
- Sales Analytics Tools
- Sales Estimator
- Product Finder and Tracker
- Unlimited historical data
- Access to Learning Materials
- Keyword Scout
- Unlimited researches
- FBA Calculator
- Connect Team to IO Scout account
- 24/7 support
Sellers must understand IO Scout offers different types of tools that can put its subscribers ahead of competitors in generating maximum stability and income. The details of such devices are explained below:
- IO Scout Sales Estimator
IO Scout usually provides a free amazon sales estimator tool https://ioscout.io/sales-estimator can help sellers estimate the total number of sales made monthly based on the ranking of a particular product in its category. As such, IO Scout is mostly referred to as Amazon’s BSR calculator. The sales estimator made it possible to calculate the best ranking required to achieve the desired sales projection through the BSR estimator tab. This will enable sellers to understand the best seller rank needed to realize their business goals. IO Scout tool can also be used to predict the number of sales that can be made at a time. Sellers will have detailed information about the number of units that sell daily or monthly in the product category. Interestingly enough, this IO Scout feature enables sellers to spy on competitors by tracking their activities automatically. This will create a balance in your sales in comparison to other sellers. When you have this tool, sellers can quickly determine methods to deploy to improve their sales by offering a discount or coupon. The best price for a particular product can be determined through this tool, as sellers can easily access the price set by other competitors.
- Keyword Scout
This feature offers a preferable alternative to product searches on Amazon websites. Sellers can easily search for the product to sell at a time. The keyword scout also gives information on the number of times a product was searched for by buyers. By this, sellers are assured of the accurate and relevant database. Keywords can be stored on the IO Scout software to enable sellers to monitor trends and focus on their product while optimizing list building.
- Inventory Management
Sellers on the Amazon marketplace can easily view their inventory through this tool. Users can determine when a product is out of stock and when how much needed to restock.
- IO Scout Chrome Extension
This tool is usually installed as a plugin. The chrome extension tool allows sellers to optimize product searches through product data that will reflect the product sales, trends, revenue, and demands needed for statistics and analysis. All these can be accomplished without leaving the Amazon website, and sellers don’t have to pay for it separately as the monthly or annual subscription covers it.
- FBA Calculator
IO scout has a free FBA calculator tool that enables FBA sellers and other sellers and users to estimate their net profit without the rigor of deducting Amazon’s FBA fees. FBA stands for Fulfilment by Amazon.
- Product Finder
The product finder is a product research software that contains daily updated products. Users can access the most accurate information about the best product to consider for sales since there are over two hundred million products.
- Product Tracker
This IO Scout tool has a product tracker through which sellers can save and bookmark most user-friendly product ideas. The needed information about a product is updated hourly to ensure that users are relevant about the latest findings.
- Listing Builder
This tool is designed explicitly for wholesales and private label sellers. Listing builders will help sellers create a topnotch list as necessary for a particular product search.
- Sales Analytics
Sales Analytics is a tool that helps to track and organize daily sales, cost, and profit on Amazon.
- Supplier Database
This tool allows sellers to discover the inventory of suppliers through whom they can source products throughout the globe.
The bottom line is that IO Scout is a great product research tool that allows users to access essential features that will speed up sales productivity on Amazon.
IO Scout offers you a lot of amazing functions, all for a competitive price.
