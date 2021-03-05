The Indian Premier League is coming back home this year as T20 cricket's most popular competition already gears itself up for a record breaking year.
Cast your eyes back to this time last year and IPL 13 was just warming up to get going with a bang when everything came falling down in front of it. Cue a five month hiatus, racked with doubt and sponsorship disagreements, and last year's IPL took on a very different form.
Recast, re-energised and moved to the Middle East, the UAE hosted the entirety of the tournament in a landmark move that kept cricket fans in business. It was the first IPL that had been hosted abroad since the opening round of the 2014 tournament.
Fast word to present day and everything looks setup for a successful season ahead. IPL 2021 fixtures were announced towards the close of December 2020 with only a short postponement to proceedings due to England's tour of India and their ensuing ODIs.
This year's IPL is set to start on 11 April with a number of betting sites and IPL betting tips already making their predictions ahead of the tournament.
The BCCI recently announced the full 60 match schedule which will begin on 11 April and the final of the tournament concluding on 6 June. Defending champions and five time record holders Mumbai Indians are set to play the first match on Sunday evening as is tradition, when they will take on Delhi Capitals.
However, it's not Mumbai who have been grabbing the headlines but Rajasthan Royals. The Jaipur based side recently broke the IPL auction record this February by adding Chris Morris to their roster for an incredible INR 16.25 Cr.
The IPL Auction is the landmark event ahead of the tournament as the eight contenders set to fulfil their rosters in preparation for the beginning of this year's incarnation of the IPL.
A total of ₹1,45,30,00,000 was coughed up by the eight teams on a total of 57 players sold, making it one of the most lucrative auctions in the history of the IPL. A total of 22 overseas players were figured in the process.
Aside from the landmark Chris Morris deal, it was the Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore who were amongst the biggest spenders in this year's IPL 2021 Auction.
Chennai Super Kings landed Krishnappa Gowtham and Moeen Ali amongst others, while Royal Challengers sprung for Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson.
Despite not shelling out record figures themselves, Mumbai Indians remain standout favourites to retain their title and win a record sixth in the course of this year's IPL. Most international bookmakers currently have them priced at 4.50 with last year's finalists Delhi Capitals swiftly following suit at 5.50.
