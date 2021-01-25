Ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, IPL teams announced their list of retained and released players. Surprisingly, there are a few big names like Steve Smith, who faced the axe and is now without an IPL club. This article focuses on the ten biggest stars that have either been retained or released by their respective clubs. Going into the 2021 Indian Premier League auctions, Kings X1 Punjab has the remaining purse value. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have the lowest pursue, standing at 9cr. The value gap is evident from winning odds allocated to these clubs.Dafabet has placed the lowest odds on Kings X1 Punjab, meaning they have better chances of winning.
Steve Smith
Perhaps, this is the biggest star to be released ahead of the auction. Rajasthan Royals included his name in the list of players they are releasing. Last season, Smith's weak impact as a batsman and leader featured prominently in the headlines. Having had a bad season in 2020, his franchise is said to have decided to release him. His poor show in the tournament made it worse for his survival. Smith dropped the ranks even after having an excellent start to the 2020 IPL campaign. He had back-to-back fifties, but things started to go south at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, one of the smallest venues in the UAE.
Glenn Maxwell
Mid last week, Kings XI Punjab announced that they would retain 16 players from their IPL 2020 squad. Interestingly, Glenn Maxwell wasn't on the list; he was released by the franchise ahead of the 2021 season. Having been bought for club-record INR 10.75, the Australian had a poor season and did not justify his price tag.
Piyush Chawla
Given their poor show last season, CSK was one of the clubs expected to have a major overhaul on their squad. The franchise announced the release of Piyush Chawla, a veteran spinner. Besides, the Chennai-based team released middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav along with Murali Vijay. The franchise is expected to make several signings as they work on making a comeback.
Sheldon Cottrell
Kings XI Punjab announced that they would be retaining 16 players of their 2020 squad; Sheldon Cottrell is not among them. The batsman was released alongside fellow countryman Glenn Maxwell. In the 2020 season, Cottrell got limited playtime, making only six appearances and picking up six wickets.
Kedar Jadhav
After a terrible run in Abu Dhabi based Chennai, the 35-year-old was dropped to the bench. Contrary to the early season odds from bet sites like Dafabet, Kedar managed the highest score of 26, with the strike rate at a shocking 93.93. Consequently, his release doesn't come as a surprise. The Chennai Super Kings signed Kedar ahead of the 2018 season for a staggering Rs 7.9 cr. After playing the opening match and scoring 24 runs, he was ruled out for the entire season after sustaining a hamstring injury. However, Kedar bounced back in the next season, scoring 162 runs and helping his team reach the quarters.
Murali Vijay
Murali was once the biggest star in the series, but the right-hand batsman failed to rediscover his form since rejoining the franchise. His poor run initiated a board meeting, with the former star given three matches to prove his worth. He failed to do so, scoring only 32 runs and consequently dropped from the team. The young batsman, Ruturaj Gaikwad, took his spot.
Aaron Finch
Royal Challengers Bangalore released 10 players last week, Aaron Finch being one of them. The list was made up of five local-based players and five foreigners. The Royal Challengers will all miss the services of Parthiv Patel, who announced his retirement from IPL. Batsman Dale Steyn also exits the club after skipping the tournament.
Chris Morris
Chris is one of the foreigners that failed to retain a contract ahead of the new season. Perhaps, his poor show last season justifies his release. He managed only 34 runs in 9 appearances. The Canadian managed a total of 11 wickets, but the franchise decided to release him. His former club is now looking for more prominent names as a replacement.
Lasith Malinga
After missing out on the entire 2020 season to care of a sick father, Lasith Malinga has been released by the Mumbai Indians. The 35-year-old is the all-time leading wicket-taker in the IPL and played for Mumbai Indians since the inception of the league.
James Pattinson
Mumbai Indians, the defending champions, retained their key players but released a few. James Pattinson is one of those that got the axe. The pacer was released from the club after limited playtime last season. He started the season on a good note, playing in the first 5 matches. However, he got injured and spent a few months on the sidelines, his spot taken by the young Rjuh Pantry.
