With the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the country, sporting events like the IPL were bound to suffer. While the league tried to go ahead, several different cases reported in early-May made it necessary to suspend the IPL until further notice.
On May 3rd, two Kolkata Knight Riders were diagnosed positive for Covid-19, while a new case was reported the next day from Sunrisers Hydrerabad, who were preparing to play a match with the Mumbai Indians.
These cases, combined with the fact the pandemic is spreading like wildfire, forced the BCCI to suspend the league for the time being, with the health of the players and others involved having to take priority over sport.
What’s next for the IPL?
The decision to suspend the IPL for the time being came just days ago, and potential solutions are already emerging. The one thing that was decided is that the IPL would not be played on Indian land in 2021. This was in part because numerous international players have left the country and will not be looking to come back soon, considering India’s ongoing battle with the virus.
That said, all the involved parties seem to be in agreement that continuing the league later in the year in another location is a good idea. In fact, it is now more than likely that the IPL will continue in 2021, but the matches will be played outside of India. Making the IPL betting prediction on where the tournament will actually continue, could be somewhat difficult.
Several locations have been put under advisement, with the UK, Australia, and the UAE being considered as possible destinations. Should the IPL be played in Australia or the UK, it would surely be a great hit among the local fans. With both countries rushing towards collective immunity, we could actually watch IPL matches in crowded stadiums.
Three Possible Solutions
Officially, there are currently three possible plans for the continuation of the IPL in 2021:
1) The IPL moves to UAE. The country already showed success in hosting the 2020 T20 World Cup and could probably host the IPL without many technical problems. However, UAE is a country in which the weather could prove a major problem, as hot months only end in October, which could be late in the year to continue the league.
2) India’s national team is travelling to England for the World Test Championship in June and will spend some time there as the five-test competition goes on. Moving the IPL to the UK and playing it out in late summer is one of the more viable plans at this time, as the country has all the necessary conditions to host the tournament.
3) Australia has been named as the third possible solution for the end of the 2021 IPL. Cricket Australia would be eager to agree to such an arrangement, but much will depend on the Australian government, that’s been fairly restrictive with sporting events in the times of the pandemic.
There is no definitive date placed on this decision, which is likely to be made in the weeks ahead, as the situation becomes more clear and the potential host countries and their cricket associations make their decision on whether they would be willing to host the league, and under what conditions.
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.