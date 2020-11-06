The coronavirus pandemic has impacted everyone. This is a medical crisis that is created an economic crisis in its wake. Therefore, there are many people who are wondering when life is going to go back to normal. Countless companies all over the world have been forced to close because of shelter-in-place orders. The revenue streams of dried up, leading to Serious unemployment problems all over the world. Even though there are many people who feel like the pandemic is in the rearview mirror because the economy is starting to reopen, the reality is that this is not the case. In truth, the pandemic is going to be with us until we had a vaccine. Therefore, lots of people are wondering if we are going to have a vaccine sometime in the near future.
Why Is a Vaccine Taking So Long?
Many people are wondering why it is taking so long to develop a vaccine. This is because pharmaceutical companies have a tremendous amount of liability when they are trying to develop a new product. According to The May Firm:
When a new pharmaceutical product enters the market, it goes through a rigorous process that is held in the Food and Drug Administration. Although the FDA does research into the history of any adverse or side-effects that the drug may have, often times the research that is done in the FDA is inconclusive.
Therefore, pharmaceutical companies are taking their time to make sure that any product they released, including a coronavirus vaccine, is not only effective against the virus that is also safe for people to use. As a result, and it's taking a little bit longer than people expect when it comes to the development of a vaccine.
The Economy Will Continue To Wait
There are countless areas of the economy that have been hit hard during the pandemic. For example, the hospitality and travel industries have been hit particularly hard. Even though economies are starting to reopen, many countries continue to close their borders. Even those with open borders have instituted strict quarantine requirements for those who are entering from outside of the country. Therefore, the travel and hospitality industries continue to cut jobs in an effort to remain liquid.
On the other hand, there are some markets that are thriving during the coronavirus pandemic. For example, pharmaceutical companies, grocery stores, and healthcare institutions continue to remain open because they are seen as essential businesses. Therefore, anyone who is looking for a job right now should consider exploring the sector, as they are likely looking for ways to hire more people.
Looking to the Future
Right now, we are going through an unprecedented time. Even though it is challenging, it is important for everyone to stick together and support one another during the time. The only way that we are going to make it out of this in one piece is if we stick together. Eventually, a vaccine will arrive and this pandemic will truly be behind us.
(guest article)
