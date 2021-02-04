The rules that surround India can appear somewhat complicated as gambling laws actually differ on a state-by-state basis just like they do in the US and we know how complicated that country’s gambling laws are and often they change!
If bingo is considered a game of chance, then yes, it is banned so many Indian bingo lovers choose to play their favourite versions of the age-old game on offshore websites and there are numerous non-Indian sites that accept Indian players. Just visit SwakyBingo.com to see one of the most popular online bingo sites that Indian Players enjoy visiting and for good reason as this superb bingo site acts like your one stop shop for everything to do with bingo as well as a whole lot more.
Depending on the exact format of bingo the game can also fall within the definition of a lottery, and currently the only state that does have a regulated online gambling industry is Sikkim although the state does not have any online bingo operators and as the offshore bingo sites like Swanky Bingo are both safe and secure there is no problem when Indian players choose to play there.
The Popularity of Online Bingo Continues to Grow
As far back as the 15th century people have been enjoying a game of bingo in one way or another, even if the name was not the same, and as technology advanced the ability to create a great bingo atmosphere where the best online bingo sites kept the social side of the game at the core.
Social and Fun
The whole concept of bingo is that you can enjoy a few fast and exciting games whilst still being able to chat with friends and family in between your games and this crucial factor has made sure that bingo remains a firm favourite with many people.
The move online was a brilliant marketing strategy as more people sourced their gaming fun via the internet especially when staying at home during stressful times. In fact, bingo has been shown to increase memory capacity and improve hand-eye coordination, so you can improve your health whilst enjoying your games.
Online bingo sites also offer a live chat feature which can be used to keep up with all the latest news and gossip and to make new friends and of course you can use the online sites bonuses in order to play so you do not have to use your own hard-earned cash to play.
How to Find a Safe and Secure Online Bingo Site
There are a few points to look out for before playing at an online bingo site which will make sure that your experience is a positive one.
- Just like Swanky Bingo you should always choose a site that is licensed and regulated by a well known and respected online gambling commission - no license means stay well away from the site’
- The cyber security protocols set in place should be using only the latest software in order to guarantee the safety of your money and your personal details
- Your chosen site like Swanky Bingo will have a great selection of bingo games from only the best bingo software providers which will guarantee the quality of the games.
- There should also be a number of bonuses and promotional offers for new and exciting players to choose from to add to the excitement of playing.
- Just like Swanky Bingo transparency is vital. Any information about bonuses, promotions or any other offers should be clear and in jargon-free language. Getting in touch with the site should also be a simple process and there really should be a ‘live chat’ option included.
It’s estimated that there are around 3million people in India that play games online on a regular basis and a great number of those players enjoy the social online bingo rooms so it makes a great deal of sense to only choose the very best where the terms and conditions are not predatory and the business practices are good.
