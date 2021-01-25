With the NBA series then recently having gotten underway during the past few weeks, it is time to take a look at some early headlines. One of the biggest headlines from the NBA season so far has been the fact that Stephen Curry recently dropped 62 points in an NBA game. He already has a reputation as one of the greatest shooters to ever play the sport. On the other hand, the Golden State Warriors have largely been expected to struggle this year. Does this recent output mean that the Golden State Warriors are back?
Looking at a Small Sample Size
First, it is important to note that one game is a very small sample size. Therefore, it is difficult to make assumptions based on a single game. Without a doubt, Stephen Curry is the best player on the Golden State Warriors this year. Therefore, it is encouraging to see that he scored 62 points in a single game even without Klay Thompson. He followed this came up with a 30-point performance. Even though he might be able to carry the Golden State Warriors or the playoffs, it is unlikely that they are going to be able to compete with the Los Angeles Lakers or the Los Angeles Clippers in a seven-game series.
Klay Thompson Is Still Out, Isolating Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson suffered a season-ending injury during the offseason. Therefore, he is not there to split the attention of defenders, which would otherwise provide Stephen Curry with more room to operate. Stephen Curry is one of the smaller players in the NBA. Throughout his career, he has shown that he has struggled with physical play. If people are able to knock him off of the ball relatively easily, this may impact his ability to produce. Even though it is encouraging to look up at the digital scoreboard and see that he has scored 62 points, it is unlikely that he is going to be able to keep this up consistently, night in and night out.
What Are Realistic Expectations for the Golden State Warriors?
So far, James Wiseman has proven that he can play well for the Golden State Warriors. Draymond Green remains one of the best defenders in the NBA; however, he is not exactly a scoring threat. Right now, one of the major concerns for the Golden State Warriors is where they are going to get offense if Stephen Curry has an off night. Even though Stephen Curry is one of the best shooters in the NBA, it is going to be possible for teams to focus on him. If they are able to shut him down with a larger defender, the Golden State Warriors may end up with some scoring difficulties. Therefore, many people expect the Golden State Warriors to make the playoffs this year; however, it is unlikely that they are going to be able to produce the same results as they did when Klay Thompson was on the court and when Kevin Durant was on the team. It will be interesting to see how the Golden State Warriors fair this year.
The Golden State Warriors Are Off to a Good Start
Despite all of this, the Golden State Warriors are off to a good start this year. It will be interesting to see how they are able to compete with the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers when they run into them later in the season. This will provide everyone with a good barometer regarding expectations for the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry during the season.
(guest article)
