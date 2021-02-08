A common thought many have when hiring a personal injury lawyer is centered around lawyer fees. This is not an anomaly; it is challenging to know the revenue standards for attorneys and how costs are calculated. Traditionally, there are quite a few factors that come with finding a qualified personal injury lawyer and balancing fair rates depending on the severity of a case. If your case is won in a court of law, how can you be absolutely sure that your attorney has taken a fair amount?
The answer to this question is simple on a surface level as most personal injury lawyers work on what is known as a contingency basis. This basis translates to a process where your personal injury lawyer received an agreed-upon percentage of a settlement or a verdict if your case is settled or ruled in your favor. Of course, if your case or claim does not receive an outcome in your favor, the personal injury lawyer is not able to collect fees from you.
Let’s take a look at the ways in which fees are calculated for personal injury cases. This will also help to ascertain if your attorney is or has charged you fairly.
Common Rates and Fees for Personal Injury Cases
In personal injury representation, it is standard practice for an attorney to charge a fee of 33% and even upwards of 40%. A contingency basis for settling fees for representation is actually a safe model for both the attorney and you as the client. This ensures that no matter what economic issues may arise, an attorney’s fee from a settlement or a verdict is neutral and set.
It is also important to note that some attorneys may prefer to work on a sliding scale fee structure. This model is a bit more controversial and may very well be one of the common models that have a client questioning fairness in charging. This practice sees an attorney base their charges on a scale that is decided at the time of your consultation.
If a case is handled from the attorney’s side at the outset, the chances of a settlement being reached may be higher, therefore, the case may resume quickly at the 33% standard. If a lawsuit has been filed and the case goes to court, this process will likely take longer, thereby bringing the final fee to 40%. If an attorney has charged 40% without letting you know of this fee structure, this could be an example of unfair charging.
Related Expenses and Expenditures
Another problem that may arise if you are questioning your personal injury lawyer’s charging practices is additional costs related to your case. If your attorney has to fight the case during a trial, there will likely be additional fees added to a final monetary award in your favor. Obtaining various records and paying fees for witness testimony and depositions will likely be paid by your attorney with the fees being taken out of your settlement.
If your lawyer failed to mention these practices or needs beforehand, this is an example of unfair charging since you were not notified of the accruing charges.
Ask Your Attorney Questions
The best way to ensure that your personal injury lawyer is charging you fairly is to always ask questions. Nearly all lawyers will discuss their fee structure, but if you are ever in doubt about new charges appearing, always ask your attorney for an explanation. Full transparency about settlement percentages and fees is crucial to charging policies.
(guest article)
