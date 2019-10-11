Whether it is a minimalistic pendant or a classic Kundan necklace, jewellery is a powerful inclusion to boost to one’sstyle statement. With Diwali being one of the best times to purchase jewellery, a lot of stores and shopping websites come up with endless offers and discounts. Credit card providers are not far behind; they have some irresistible offers to boost yourshopping enthusiasm.
This Diwali, SBI Card has also come up with such festive offers, discounts and cashbacks which will make your shopping spirit go crazy. Jewellery is one of the most popular shopping items for all Indians this festive season, and SBI Card has offered a great festive cashback to fulfil your shopping needs.
Here’s where the Jewelry Shopping wait ends!
If you are looking forward to offers that make the jewelry buying even more exciting, SBI Card has something for you. In association with the world’s favorite jewellery brands - Joyalukkas Jewelry, GRT Jewelers and Malabar Jewelers, SBI card offers up to 5% cashback and amazing discounts. This will allow all the gorgeous ladies out there to enhance their style quotient without burning a hole in their pocket.
The minimum transaction that you must make for being able to avail the offer is Rs 25,000/- and the maximum amount of cashback that you can receive is Rs 2500/- for every card account.
The periods of validity for the offers are as follows:
- Joyalukkas-19th October 2019 – 27th October 2019
- GRT Jewelers - 18th October 2019 – 27th October 2019
- Malabar Gold and Diamonds - 18th October 2019 – 27th October 2019
Cashback for all eligible transactions would be posted by 27th December 2019. However, it has to be kept in mind that this cashback will in no case be settled in cash by SBI Card or by Joyalukkas or the other Jewellery partners.
Be a top spender to win exciting prizes…!
The offers and discounts are not limited to jewellery alone. SBI Card is providing all its retail card customers an amazing opportunity to be a top spender, and bag exciting gifts and vouchers. The winners are divided into four categories i.e. Hourly Prize Winners (50 winners per hour), Daily Prize Winners (10 winners per day) & Weekly Prize Winners (20 winners per week), & Mega Prize Winners (12 winners for the program period). Any retailSBI Credit Cardholder can win Puma Gift Vouchers, Noise Shots X3 Truly Wireless Headphones, Xiaomi Mi A3 Smartphone Holiday Vouchers from Makemytrip.com, etc. during the program period 01-30 Oct’2019 Make this festive season more memorable with the SBI Credit Card offer and bring a smile to all your loved ones by giving themamazing Diwali gifts and surprises.
To know more about the SBI Card festive offers, do visit their official website. We wish you a Diwali full of Cashback, offers on shopping, and a bucket full of prizes! Do not forget to go through the terms of usage of SBI Card, before starting your festive offer shopping &make your Diwali more special.
To apply for a new SBI Credit Card click here .
Note: It is recommended not to use your credit card above your defined budget. It might cause you trouble if you are unable to pay back your card bills before the due date.
(Author Bio: Digvijay Singh Kanwar is a professional content writer and digital marketing expert and he loves to write about finance and tech-based articles. You can contact him on digvijaykanwar96@gmail.com)
