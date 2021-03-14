Day trading has become so popular because a lot of people are looking for ways to financial freedom these days. In this comprehensive guide, We'll take you on a ride through the world of day trading, explain what it is to you and the key facts that can help you get started.
What is Day Trading?
Day trading is a trading system that comprises opening and closing trades on the same day. Day trading is mostly applied to the forex, index, and stock markets. It involves making one trade in a day and closing it when the day is over.
Day traders can also be called active traders. These traders use technical analysis and different trading strategies to make profits in a short period. They often use margins (the amount of money that a trader needs to put forward to open a trade) to increase buying power.
One of the characteristics of a successful day trader is that they do not just choose any stock or currency and try to trade it. What they do is develop some kind of strategy or use a good pre-existing one that involves rules and money management parameters.
What Do You Need To Start Day Trading?
Just the way you'd need some education or training to become a professional in any career, you also need to learn some things before you start day trading with real money. Here are three vital points:
•Get acquainted with and educated on day trading terminologies and of course, technical analysis. Trying to day trade without any form of training or education can be disastrous and cause severe loss of capital.
•Another thing you need is a strategy that has been tested and proven to yield profits. There are two ways to go about this, you can decide to adopt a strategy that has already been tested to work by other traders. Alternatively, you can create your own strategy. This second option can take quite some time.
Beginner traders should master a strategy that's already been backtested and deemed profitable. After mastering that strategy, you can choose to improve the strategy by making a few changes. What is paramount is that you consistently stick to one thing at the beginning and master it.
•Applying Knowledge: After reading books, taking courses on trading and all, it's quite normal to feel confident enough to start real trading because they say knowledge without action is useless. Starting with real money, however, is not advisable at the beginning stages because you may lose a lot. What you should do is use a demo account to practice and when you feel comfortable with order entries and trade management on your demo account, you can open a real account.
Day Trading Tips
The following are key facts/tips that serve as a guide for day traders:
-Always have a plan. Until you have a plan of action, do not put real money on the line. A trader without a plan is only paving way for losses.
-Have a risk management strategy. This is vital for any day trader. This will help you lose only what you can afford to.
-Harness Technology. You need to utilize all the resources available to you to stay ahead. Through technology, meta traders brokers list is made available to you wherever you are. Technology is one of the most important tools available to a trader.
-keep learning. Stay up to date with news, read new trading books and stay tuned to new or emerging schools of thought. The market is evolving, hence, you should evolve with it.
-Have entry and exit rules. Even though there is no such thing as the perfect entry and exit, you should stick to the entry and exit parameters in your strategy.
-Keep a trade journal. Keeping a journal will help you identify problems and amend your strategy. This in turn helps you make smart decisions in the future.
For a trade to work, you need a broker that delivers a good experience and executes trade quickly and affordably. Find a broker that's reliable and offers a straightforward structure. Check out reviews like Pepperstone forex broker review online. This will guide your decision making.
(guest article)
