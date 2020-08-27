Are you looking forward to investing a certain part of your income in Life insurance, and the complicated vocabulary of a Life insurance plan is giving you nightmares? If yes, then read ahead. We have compiled a list of important Life Insurance Jargons for you along with a proper explanation to ease your bewilderment.
Let us have a look at the key terms in the insurance domain:
Premium: Premium refers to the amount that you have to pay for getting a Life insurance policy. Most often, premiums are paid on a regular interval, and if you are comfortable with investing a lump sum amount, then you can go for that.
Life Insured or Insured: A Life insurance plan insures the life of a person. This person is termed as 'Life Insured' who, in most cases, is the primary income source of a family. In case the insured person meets a sudden demise, then the designated nominee is entitled to the full value of the sum assured.
Life Insurer or Insurer: It is the company that has insured the life of the policy buyer. If the insured person dies, the company will pay the sum assured to the nominated person.
Sum Assured: This is the most significant Life insurance jargon. It is the amount guaranteed by the insurance company to the designated nominee. Upon the policy's maturity or termination, an insurance company is bound to pay an assured sum to you, or the nominee named by you. The amount can be the total amount or a minimum amount depending upon the nature of the policy.
Surrender Value: If you surrender your insurance policy before the maturity, then you will be paid a surrender value by the insurance company. The ability to surrender the policy at will is one of the most important features of a Life Insurance plan.
Critical Illness: Critical illness is a term used for probable fatal health conditions. Bypass surgery, kidney failure, heart valve replacement, paralysis, and artery bypass surgeries are typical examples of critical illness. People with these conditions will have to look at essential plans of insurance, which are different from regular plans.
Traditional Plans: A Traditional Life Insurance plan is a safe and risk-free plan as the designated nominee will be paid a specific predetermined amount upon the death of the policyholder or maturity of the plan.
Non-Traditional Plans: Non- traditional plans require the investor's active participation as these plans give him/ her a window of investment in the market and fetch a higher return. You can partially withdraw funds and reinvest those funds with the insurance coverage. ULIPS or Unit Linked Insurance Plans are the most preferred non- traditional insurance plans.
Bonus: Life insurance companies often announce an additional payment in the form of bonuses to the insured. It is usually paid along with the final sum at the time of maturity.
We hope we have given you a vivid understanding of the vital life insurance jargons that can help you out when buying a policy for yourself.
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.