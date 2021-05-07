Having a colorful garden one can look through the window from inside his home every morning is satisfying. One could chill with a cup of coffee in one's hand while listening to calming music; it's inviting to imagine. How about setting it as a goal to really make it happen in the future?
So, one has a lawn or a backyard but finds it unattractive and bland? Then, one needs to find a landscape design to modify a dull garden into a colorful and lush space filled with plants. But first, it is vital to choose the right lovely plants that are easy to maintain since having a garden, sadly, does not equate to being maintenance-free. Here are some plants that are not only pleasing and attractive to the eyes but also low-maintenance:
Boxwood Shrubs
If one is looking for a plant to accentuate the garden they have in mind, then boxwood would be a great choice. This plant is commonly large or small trees. Still, in modern landscaping, people use dwarf varieties such as Korean boxwood shrubs or B. sempervirens 'Suffruticosa,' a popular plant for hedgerows and topiaries.
Growing Boxwood shrubs would require generous weekly watering for its first one (1) to two (2) years. It is essential not to water them shallowly. One has to make sure that the roots deep in the ground are well watered; otherwise, it would be hard to keep them alive. When the shrubs mature, however, one can adjust their watering schedule. Deep watering them every two (2) to four (4) weeks would suffice.
Shrubs are usually planted where they can get as much sunlight. Growing them in the area in one's garden where it's the hottest in the afternoon would be ideal. Also, make sure that the soil is well-drained with a pH value ranging from 6.8 to 7.5, as noted by an expert soil scientist, Victoria Smith.
One has to keep in mind that when handling the shrubs, wearing gloves will be required. Touching them with bare hands can cause mild skin irritation. Additionally, just in case one is curious about how it tastes, never eat any parts of the shrubs if one doesn't want to feel nauseous, constant vomiting, diarrhea, respiratory failure, or even seizures.
Groundcover Plants
These plants are excellent for covering the space in the garden where plants have difficulties growing. Groundcover plants are low-growing, which makes them great alternatives for lawn grass. These plants provide several benefits, such as stabilizing the soil to prevent soil erosion, aid in seasonal flowering, and have health benefits.
Planting ground cover would mean that, as a gardener, one must make sure that the soil is free from perennial weeds. Adding fertilizer to the ground would be ideal to ensure the plants would get the nutrients it needs growing up. No need to worry though, groundcover plants are easy to grow; and it is perfect for planting them in spring or early summer or early fall when it is most moist.
Overall, the average establishment of groundcover plants takes about two (2) years. They are very versatile in terms of where one could plant them. Depending on the type and class, one can grow them almost everywhere, in full sun, partly shaded, or deep shaded parts of your garden. Ground cover plants to check out are Basket-of-Gold, Creeping Phlox, Nepeta, Creeping Thyme, Wall Germander, Sweet Woodruff, and many more.
Lawn Grass
There are several kinds of lawn grasses, but before choosing which, one needs to ask oneself questions like: do you want to save water?; do you not want to use chemicals?; do you like mowing?; what is the average temperature of where you live?; If, finally, one has answers to those essential inquiries, searching for the right kind of grasses would be swift.
Lawn grasses have several demands for them to grow. For example, St. Augustine requires a moist environment where temperatures in winter are just mild. This kind of grass is called a "carpet" grass that can withstand high temperatures. Note that most of them are supposed to be planted in warm environments to thrive. Others can even withstand drought, such as Zoysia, and others only bloom in cold places like Kentucky Bluegrass.
Takeaway
There are more plants one can search to have a garden with impressive visuals. It is essential to consider all factors, including the location of one's house and the weather and seasonal conditions of one's place. Knowing small details like this would surely maximize one's search for possible resources and inflict easiness in maintaining the garden.
Additionally, hiring experts in the field of landscape would greatly help one achieve and realize expected results and ideas in mind. But, of course, if the budget is tight, the internet would always be there to help. Searching for designs and DIY ideas would surely itch your creative side.
(guest article)
