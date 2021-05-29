Who else is excited that Billie Eilish’s new album is nearly out?
If her album is anything like the most recent single she and her brother Finneas released, then we are all in for a real treat.
It’s been a while since we’ve been blessed with a Billie album. Two years and four months to be exact! But now that is all about to change and we couldn’t be more excited.
Luckily, we have the opportunity to pre-order what I sure to be Billie’s next masterpiece. And there is no better way to pre-order than by splurging and getting thedeluxe box set of happier than ever. It truly is one of the best ways to listen to her new music in style.
This collector’s item is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get some awesome Billie swag that perfectly complements the album itself. Here is everything that it comes with and why it is important to have so you can listen to Billie Eilish’s new album in style.
1. A pin set
Pins are one of the ultimate stylish collector’s items to have. They are the perfect memento to have and will always remind you of years to come of your special listening experience. Plus, they are small enough that they really can be a keepsake forever. This means that you can hold on to the pins and pass them down to your children or grandchildren years later. These pins won’t be available forever so why not guarantee yourself a piece of history?
2. A CD Photobook
Get to know Billie on a deeper level when listening to her newest album. When you get the deluxe box, you will also get a CD photobook of childhood memories of Billie and her family. These images will give you a whole new insight into the lyrics you are listening to and are an awesome visual component to her new music.
3. A satin bandana
Billie is mature beyond her years. So why not evoke that same aura and wear the satin scarf that comes with the deluxe box as well? It can go with nearly any outfit and will make you feel like a regal queen. That way you can also have a little bit of Billie with you whenever listening to her music, and it will certainly make you feel stylish!
4. A pair of Billie socks
Billie makes the calf socks look so cool. And when you get the deluxe box, you will get them too! It is a subtle nod to the queen herself and let’s be honest—we can all use with more socks! So when you are listening to Billie’s new album, kick back, relax and put her stylish socks on too!
5. A Billie sweatsuit
Nothing really makes the listening experience of Billie’s new album feel more stylish than when you are all comfy in her happily ever after sweatsuit ensemble. Coming in a bedazzled black, pink, or brown, the choice is yours as to what color best represents your style. But one thing is for sure, you will certainly have the right look going on as you absorb the incredible lyrics that Billie is belting.
If you’re like us, you probably can’t sit still thinking about the release of happily ever after. It has to be one of the most anticipated albums of the year and the listening experience of it needs to be done in style! Luckily, with Billie’s deluxe happily ever after set, you will have basically all you need to soak in lyrics that are likely to define this generation of music. Happy listening!
(guest article)
