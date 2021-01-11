Everyone has heard of magnetic eyelash extensions. They have helped many go out on the town with an enhanced look. Some makeup enthusiasts aren't aware that they can also incorporate magnetic eyeliner into their makeup routine. The results not only will shock you the first time but you will also be hooked. Before you take the plunge in getting your own magnetic eyeliner you should probably know just exactly what you are spending your hard-earned money on first.
What is Magnetic Eyeliner?
If you are a make-up connoisseur, you probably are aware of what effect magnetic eyelashes can have. They make you basically look flawless without much effort. Magnetic eyeliner combines your two favorite makeup tool: eyeliner and magnetic lashes.
What made traditional false eyelashes a bit more complicated is the fact that you could potentially glue them to your eyelid. Considering that when you use false eyelashes, you typically use two different sets. With magnetic eyeliner, you only have to use a single set of false eyelashes thus making there no need to use eyelash glue.
Contains Magnetic Properties
When you decide on the perfect shade of magnetic eyeliner, you will notice that it looks like your traditional gel liner. But it contains properties called iron oxides. These properties attract magnets and allow things to stick to areas where it was applied and that is where the lashes come in. You can find both your new favorite lashes and magnetic eyeliner on MoxieLash where you can learn just exactly what Paris Hilton refers to as a "game-changer” due to it being one of the best long-lasting magnetic eye-liners.
While you may wonder why you need magnetic eyeliner in the first place, it is ultimately up to your personal preference. For many people that incorporate eyeliner and eyelashes into their daily make-up routine, there are still those that aren't sold on magnetic eyeliner. But those that have jumped ship from the typical lash and eyeliner scenario will tell you that with magnetic eyeliner, there are no gaps. That means that there is no smudging or any spacing left after the application of eyeliner.
Forms to Your Unique Eye Shape
Another great thing about using magnetic eyeliner with false eyelashes is the simple fact that it forms to your unique eye shape. With the one size fits all traditional eyelashes and glue, you probably are aware that it doesn't always from to your lid. Magnetic eyeliner can help you draw on the perfect line that you can attach your lash to. You can also use and reuse your false eyelashes quite a few times using eyeliner. That is a win-win in times of financial hardship. If you are on a budget, you don't have to phase out false eyelashes because you have a tool that will enable you to reuse them.
If you aren't sold on magnetic eyeliner yet, jump over to the MoxieLash Website. They have quite an array of options and shades to choose from that are perfect for any skin type. These eyeliners incorporate a streamlined look that is hard not to be pleased with. Magnetic Lashes have always been a huge part of the makeup process. With the formation of the magnetic liner, you may look at the product and believe it is just your typical and traditional liner. But this isn't the typical formula. Magnetic eyeliner is a great addition for those that use eyelashes because it will simply change their makeup routine up in a positive way.
If you want a streamlined look that makes you stand out from the crowd, you should definitely consider magnetic eyeliner. It makes everyone that uses it not only look polished but completely perfect on the makeup front. It's hard to say no to perfection and once you go magnetic you will never go back.
(guest article)
