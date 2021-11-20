Have you been putting off grooming your dog because it seems too difficult? Maybe it doesn’t seem that difficult, but you just don’t know where to start. Well, you are definitely not alone. Plenty of people don’t even attempt it and just take their pup straight to the professionals to do routine grooming. While professionals are definitely great and sometimes necessary, there is plenty that you can do on your own to avoid having to use them.
When it comes to the at-home care you can provide for your best friend there are a few tips and tricks you will want to know before getting started. It’s all about the right products, equipment, and routine.
Read on to learn how these three elements can help you on your dog grooming journey.
Select the Right Products
Selecting the right product for your pup is essential to his or her proper care. In the same way that humans use a variety of products to produce a variety of different effects, you should give your pet a variety of products based upon their specific needs. For example: If your little one is experiencing dry skin, bathe him or her with a shampoo that is specifically made for that condition. Treating the problem directly is the best way to get it to go away.
Consistency
Consistency is key in all areas when it comes to the wellbeing of your pet. Animals thrive off of consistent environments and any change comes with the possibility of confusion and uncomfortability. If you have never tried grooming an uncomfortable dog before, just know that it is no easy task. So, make sure you develop consistency. Groom your pet in the same spot during the same time of day with the same products so that you can train them to enjoy the entire process.
Select Proper Equipment
Selecting the right equipment is essential. There are plenty of dog breeds out there with different types of fur, builds, and personalities. All of these breeds come with their own needs in regards to the right types of brushes, clippers, trimmers, combs, etc. Be sure to do the research and learn what best suits your pet before building your grooming regimen. Once you have the right equipment, you are going to want to keep it organized and clean so that it is always ready for use.
Practice Regular Grooming
Not only should grooming be consistent, it should be frequent. While you shouldn’t bathe your pup too often, there are other things that need to be done pretty much as often as you can. This includes brushing and wiping.
Brush Coat
The health of your dog’s coat is so important. The last thing you want your best friend to experience is irritation from a matted, unhealthy coat. If you have a dog with shorter hair, you can brush once a week to every other week. If your dog has longer hair it needs to be brushed every other day to once a week.
Matted fur on a dog can not only lead to irritation, it can ultimately cause infection. When dogs become irritated, they tend to bite and scratch at the parts of their body causing this irritation. This has the potential to open up the skin, allowing unwanted dirt and bacteria to enter the body. Taking the time to regularly brush your pet with the proper equipment can avoid this all together.
Use Grooming Wipes
One extremely helpful item that many do not know about is biodegradable grooming wipes for dogs. These wipes are made with great agents like coconut water and aloe vera to bring ultimate comfortability to your dog as they are groomed. With no harmful elements, these wipes are used to gently remove dirt, minimize odor, and clean your pup. Not to mention they are not harmful to the environment. You can use these wipes to clean fur, paws, and face as often as needed.
Conclusion
Dog grooming can be seen as a daunting task that should be left up to the professionals. While there are some things that only professionals should do, there are plenty that you can successfully do on your own. It doesn’t have to be difficult either! Just be sure that you develop a consistent routine that uses the proper equipment, products, and techniques. Grooming your dog regularly will avoid matting and irritation, Leaving him or her happy, healthy, and ready for a walk!
