MasterCard recently announced that they have officially brought in cricket legend and team captain Wasim Karim as their newest Global Brand Ambassador. This announcement was made along with other collaborations, new features, and offers for their customers, as well as the company’s move to take in the esports scene.
MasterCard knows that their customer uses their services to avail of various goods, both physical purchases, and digital services. Customers use their MasterCard to make online purchases, buy digital subscriptions, and some even go on a sports betting and casino site using MasterCard. With that in mind, MasterCard sought to connect with its customers of various passions in their series of global Digital Priceless Experiences.
MasterCard feels “honored” to have the new Global Brand Ambassador
“Our Priceless platform is renowned for its immersive experiences that give consumers an opportunity to engage with their passions,” said Magdy Hassan, general manager for Egypt and Pakistan, Mastercard. “While we have to adapt to being at home, Mastercard is proud to offer people the possibility to virtually travel and discover extraordinary moments from the comfort of their homes. We are honored to have Mastercard Global Brand Ambassador Wasim Akram share his thoughts with fans from around Pakistan and the world in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
MasterCard had come up with exciting virtual experience intended to cater to sports fans, through their partnerships with Akram as well as Rugby legend Bryan Habana, which is exclusively available for their cardholders.
MasterCard also partnered with hit musician and singer Camila Cabello for an “intimate,” online concert event that aims to bring in more joy and music for people as they stay at home more these days. Additionally, two-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka also entertained people with the passion for cooking by whipping up some nice home recipes online.
All of these are available to be experienced from MasterCard through their lifestyle hub Priceless.com. MasterCard Asia Pacific Senior Vice President for Marketing and Communications Rustom Dastoor said that all these events and partnership is MasterCard’s way of helping lift people’s spirits and keep their passions alive while they append more times in their homes than ever.
MasterCard joins as esports sponsor for “League”
In other news, MasterCard also recently joined the list of sponsors for the upcoming esports event of popular massive online arena battle (MOBA) game “League of Legends.” along with other big names and brands.
Game developer Riot games recently announced that they will be featuring a new part in the Summoner’s Rift--the area where players fight and play--called the Arena Banners. The Arena Banners will work in the same way that brands are able to advertise their names and products r services all over the field of games like football, baseball, and basketball.
This new partnership of Riot Games with Mastercard and other big brands will start in the upcoming League of Legends Championship Series this summer. However, this partnership, as well as the appearance of the Arena Banners, would only be for official game matches and would not be a regular thing for general player matches. This means that casual gamers who play “league of legends” would be seeing the MasterCard logo plastered in banners the next time they play a game.
“We see this as an important next step to help our leagues and teams reach their next stage of growth,” Riot Games said in a press release. “Summoner’s Rift Arena Banners, along with products like Pro View and Watch Missions, allow us to build experiences that integrate with the core League of Legends game to give players and viewers more ways to engage with the sport.”
