The wait goes on for when the Indian national side will be returning to professional action. This all is due to the coronavirus pandemic, that has spread around the world and led to endless postponements and cancellations. You only have to look at some of the most high profile events postponed such as the European football championships and of course the Olympic games. Both having now been moved to the same period of next year. These back up the severity of the situation, with sport having been one of the first to bounce back from the situation.
Many sports have now continued to return and that includes cricket, with England recently taking on the West Indies. The cricket tips were all on England and this looks a good bet, with them recently winning the second test, following a 113 run success. That has now tied the series at 1-1, ahead of the third and final test.
The England and West Indies sides have now returned, so what about India, as the wait goes on. Next up for India will be a T20 test match against Australia. This will see the side travelling over, where they are likely to face a two-week quarantine. Something that is being implemented around the world, with the West Indians also having to do this in the UK. This was recently stated by Nick Hockley, who is the Chief executive of Cricket Australia, and stated all players and staff will have to do this, prior to the four match test. This match is scheduled to take place from December 3rd in Brisbane. That is finally some positive news for Indian cricket fans, who have long been waiting for a return of international cricket.
This also comes as they were previously scheduled to take on South Africa, before this match was abandoned. The last match the side played was against New Zealand, in a best of three series, with two of the leading sides in the sport. It turned out to be a difficult test of India, as they lost the opening match by 10 wickets. They were bowled out for 165 and 191, with New Zealand scoring 348, before easily then reaching the total of nine for not out. That was a dominating victory, as India then looked to regain some winning form.
The second match was much more competitive but still finished with the same result. New Zealand winning the match by seven wickets, as India were bowled out for 242 and 124. New Zealand on the other hand scored 235 and then reached the target of 132 for just three out. It is clear that India will be looking to return in much better form against Australia.
(guest article)
(0) comments
