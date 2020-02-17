The NBA Academy India basketball team recently returned home from taking part in Stage II of the Youth Basketball League. This event took place in Szolnok, Hungary and the young Indian stars ended with a record of two wins and two losses.
Full Details of Their Performance
The team from India finished tied in fourth place overall in this tournament. Scott Flemming is the Technical Director of the team. He pointed out that “we definitely improved”, and stated that he was encouraged by how they played but disappointed in the eventual outcome.
Flemming pointed out that the two matches that they lost were by a combined margin of just seven points. This led him to believe that they could have gone 4-0 if they had made some more plays and suffered fewer turnovers.
The first game was against the Skuru Basket team from Sweden, and was played on 9 January. The players from India won this match comfortably, by 70 points to 48. Harshwardhan Tomar was the star in this exciting game, racking up 25 points and 18 rebounds.
In the second game the following day, things got a lot tougher. This is because they lost out to Independent Basketball France. The French team achieved their hard-fought victory by a score of 47-45. The decisive three points were scored in the dying seconds of the game.
BC Kolin from the Czech Republic were the opponents in the third game, which was played on 11 January. This ended in a second defeat, as the NBA Academy India lost by 64 points to 59 thanks to some clutch free throws.
The final game on 12 January was a victory for the team from India. They swept aside Szolnoki Kosarlabda Akademia from Hungary by 66-56. This match saw the Indian players end powerfully, as both Pranav Prince and Harshawardhan Tomar scored 15 points.
Flemming named both Prince and Tomar as their key performers. However, he was also keen to point out that they “had many players contribute” to the improved performances. Prince was the team’s overall MVP for the stage, while Tomar took that title for the final game. It is a sign that basketball is growing in popularity in India, faster than a horse competing in the Kentucky Derby.
What Happened in Stage I?
The improvement in the play of NBA Academy India can be seen by looking back at the results from Stage I. This was held in September 2019 and the team from India came home with just one win and three losses.
On this occasion, their first game had been an 84-80 loss to Hungary’s Nyiregyhaza Blue Sharks. This was followed up by a 66-47 defeat by Basket Rimini Crabs from Italy and a 75 to 64 loss against SBK Junior Levice of Slovakia.
In the final game of Stage I, NBA Academy managed to beat C.S. U-BT Cluj Napoca of Romania by a score of 80-56. Pranav Prince was the team’s top scorer in this stage, with an average of 15.3 points. He also led the rebounds count with 8.8 on average.
More About the Academy
This team was formed in May of 2017, at the Jaypee Greens Sports Complex in New Delhi. It is an NBA-backed project to turn promising young basketball players into elite level athletes. They provide training and scholarships to the best young players that they identify around the country.
It might be too late for any of these young stars to become the NBA 2020 MVP, but they could make a big impression at the elite level in years to come. Recent results show the progress that is being made by NBA Academy India.
For example, in 2019 the team won the NBA Academy College Tournament Championship, which was the first time that they had entered a college tournament of this type. Pranav Prince won the MVP for the tournament and is one of the names to look out for in the future of Indian basketball.
(sponsored post)
