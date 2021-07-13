The prestigious Dronacharya Award has almost 36 years of history behind it. It's named after Guru Drona, the warfare-teaching character from the epic Mahabharata. The carefully chosen recipients of this Indian award have the privilege of winning a bronze Drona statuette, ceremonial dress, certificate, and $21,000.
Each year, the Dronacharya Award is given to five Indian coaches. It honors their extraordinary role in sportspersons' national and international success over the course of four or 20 years. Coaches who've contributed to particular sports have also been awarded.
Four Outstanding Dronacharya Award Winners
The prestigious sports award has helped the most perseverant coaches and their coachees celebrate their victories as a team. The first awardees were Bhalchandra Bhaskar Bhagwat, O. M. Nambiar, and Om Prakash Bharadwaj. Although the award has traditionally been given to Indian coaches, Cuban coach Blas Iglesias Fernandez became the first foreigner to receive it in 2012. The following four recipients are some of the most notable awardees.
Pullela Gopichand
Olympic medalists Saina Nehwal and P. V. Sindhu have their coach Pullela Gopichand to thank for their admirable success. These great badminton players had India proud at the Summer Olympics of 2012 and 2016 when they won a bronze and silver medal, respectively. Shout out to them and their awesome coach!
India's MYAS awarded Pullela Gopichand in 2009, a few years before he lead the two coachees to their medals. That was one more award in Gopichand's brilliant career, with him previously winning the Arjuna Award as well. He's now the Chief National Coach for India's badminton team and the Gopichand Badminton Academy leader.
Mahavir Singh Phogat
The next coach on our list is the great Mahavir Singh Phogat, who's committedly passed his knowledge about wrestling to the girls in his family. This man helped the professional wrestling careers of his four daughters and two nieces. Their achievements made the Phogat name an eternal part of India's sports history.
The continuous efforts of this dedicated father and uncle really paid off. His coachees are medal winners, wrestling champions, and respected citizens of the Indian republic. His niece Vinesh Phogat won gold medals at both the Asian and Commonwealth Games. Way to go for this 2016 Dronachary Award recipient!
MK Kaushik
Thanks to outstanding coach Maharaj Krishan Kaushik, we won't skip the hockey puck in this article. The remarkable sportsman made fantastic use of his talents by launching men's and women's hockey teams straight to gold medals. The ladies reached this huge career milestone at the 2002 Commonwealth Games and the gents at the Asian Games of 1996.
Before Kaushnik started coaching, he was one of the best players for the Indian men's hockey team. His gift was crowned with a gold medal in 1980 at the Olympics in Moscow. With such a proliferate career, the coach deserved a Dronacharya Award on his sports achievement memorabilia shelf in 2002.
Syed Nayeemuddin
Football is incredibly popular, but there's only one Dronacharya Award recipient for this sport. It's the hardworking Syed Nayeemuddin, a former Indian footballer and retired coach. His achievements made him a recipient of the award in 1990, seven years after Kolkatan Mohammedan SC won at the Federation Cup with his help.
Nayeemuddin's experience as a team leader has a lot to do with him being the captain of India's national team back in the day. Before his retirement, he also led 35 Indian football teams to victory and made India's footballers internationally acclaimed with three titles.
