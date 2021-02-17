Cricket in India is not just a sport, it’s a religion. Most Indians look at Cricket with reverence and patriotic fervour. So, when the Indian national team is in action, the roads wear a deserted look with crowds gathering outside TV showrooms and youngsters skipping school to catch their idols in action. Cricket, regardless of the format, is simply embedded in the Indian DNA! So, it’s no wonder that online cricket betting is popular too.
Why is Cricket So Popular in India?
- Simplicity - Cricket is a simple sport played by two teams of 11 players each. The equipment needed is a ball and 2 bats and a pair of stumps. But even 2 or 4 people can play a friendly game together.
- Infrastructure - India has a lot of private clubs that coach children and help them make a career playing Cricket. Almost every state in India is capable of hosting international events in their stadiums with well-maintained pitches.
- Physical Attributes - Indians have a laid-back attitude and are known to refrain from physical activities unless deemed essential. Add in the fat-rich Indian cuisine along with the hectic lifestyle and you get average physical attributes at best. There is a reason you won’t find too many top Indian football or basketball players on the global stage, if at all.
The digitization of Cricket in India is also worth mentioning as it becomes the driving force behind the rise of online Cricket betting. Fantasy games like Dream11 and MyTeam11 are already running on millions of Indian smartphones. Moreover, this is having a direct effect on the number of locals who are transiting to online gambling sites.
Online Betting in India
Indians also like betting on sports. Although originally done offline at illegal betting offices, the smartphone revolution is helping shift the focus to online betting sites.
- Quick and Easy- Almost everyone knows the rules of Cricket and a lot of people make huge bets on games, particularly during international tournaments. Within just a few clicks, you can start placing bets from your home or office.
- Local Payment Methods - Depositing money with your bookmaker and withdrawing your money to your bank account are done easily. Most sites support UPI wallets like PhonePe, Paytm, and Google Pay. You don’t need to withdraw cash anymore, nor do you need to share your bank details for these transactions. Online wire transfers via Netbanking are also available at most sites.
- Peace of Mind - Although gambling is illegal in India, there are no specific laws against online gambling. Therefore, you can bet online legally without risking your money at criminal underground establishments.
If you want to learn more about what bets are available, you should check out this Cricket Betting Guide.
Online Betting in India is Here to Stay
Indians’ love for cricket and betting, has seen a rise in momentum in the online betting industry. It must be mentioned that not all bookmakers were created alike. Some offer better customer services, while others focus on adding multiple payment methods. But there is a platform for everyone. Just make sure you gamble responsibly and set yourself a budget.
