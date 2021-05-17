Southern California’s vibrant new home community, The Oaks at Portola Hills in Lake Forest, California, is getting ready to release a new phase of luxurious homes. By award-winning builder Baldwin & Sons, the thoughtfully planned community offers enviable residences boasting curb appeal, spacious floorplans, and incredible indoor-outdoor living. Residents enjoy secure, gated living with homes presented on traditional tree-lined streets surrounded by a picturesque canyon. Heightened interest in the new homes is anticipated.
The Oaks at Portola Hills community is designed with families in mind, whether traditional or multi-generational. Exteriors evoke old-world charm with rich brick, stone and wood elements. Walk-up porches and tall archways welcome visitors. Grand ceiling heights and abundant natural light fill interiors, instilling feelings of comfort and expanse. Breathtaking indoor-outdoor spaces take advantage of the year-round moderate climate and celebrate true California living.
Floor plans range from 3,569 to 4,569 square feet and offer between two and six bedrooms, three-and-a-half to six-and-a-half bathrooms, and two- or three-car garages. Luxe, sophisticated flooring, top-of-the-line appliances and countertops, as well as high-end finishes adorn the smartly designed, inviting rooms and spaces.
The community is designed for a healthy, active lifestyle, encouraging families to step outside, get fit and enjoy the near year-round sunshine. Residents enjoy numerous regional hiking, biking and equestrian trails, as well as nearby private pedestrian parks and paseos. A 5,300-square-foot community center includes a multi-functional space with a kitchen, interior and exterior showers, restrooms, office space and storage room. Families enjoy a large swimming pool with two lap lanes; a children’s wading pool and spa; a sand volleyball court; a tot lot complete with play equipment; a multi-purpose sports field; a relaxing picnic area; multiple shade structures; a covered outdoor barbecue area with kitchen; an outdoor fireplace; and pedestrian walking paths outfitted with exercise stations and equipment.
Homes at The Oaks are situated along the rim of a vast preserve, the Limestone Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park, encompassing 2,500 acres of protected riparian and oak woodland canyons, rolling grassland hills, and steep slopes of coastal sage scrub and chaparral. Aliso Creek open space with riding and hiking trails falls to the east, along with 100 acres of open space preserve along the southern boundary, and Santiago Canyon and Santa Ana Mountain foothills to the north.
Lake Forest Sports Park, a new 86-acre sports park and recreation center featuring soccer, baseball, basketball, tennis and volleyball facilities is nearby. Excellent elementary and high schools, easy access to major freeways as well as world-class dining, shopping, entertainment, beaches and attractions all lie nearby.
Headquartered in Newport Beach, Baldwin & Sons has built more than 20,000 homes spanning Los Angeles to San Diego. The company’s legacy includes architectural innovation, quality craftsmanship, and a commitment to giving back. Baldwin & Sons is the recipient of countless prestigious awards including Orange County Business Journal’s Family-Owned Business Award for Longevity, NAHB’s Home of the Year Award, and PCBC’s Gold Nugget Award. Visit http://www.portolahills-homes.com/ and http://www.baldwinsons.com/.
