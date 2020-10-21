When the 2020 IPL moved across to the UAE this season, one of the first questions about the event was going to be how the pitches would play and what that would mean for both the scoring and what type of bowling would work out there.
We’ve also had a few scares, with potential postponements but luckily the tournament is up and running with no issues.
The scores have been very varied so far, we have seen games with big scores and some lower scoring affairs. However, one constant that we have seen so far is the effect that pace bowling has had on the games.
When you look at the top four wicket takers so far in the tournament, they are all very fast bowlers, who are known for their pace.
The bounce on the pitches, slight movement and the ability for these players to use many variations of bowl while playing has all led to the pace bowlers being on top so far.
Which Bowlers are Impressing So Far?
Leading the way with wickets in the IPL so far is South African paceman Kagiso Rabada. He is a bowler known around the world for getting a little extra pace and bounce from the pitch when others struggle to do that, and that is a theme running through the top four so far.
With 19 wickets, Rabada has been excellent and a big reason why the Delhi Capitals look capable of challenging for honours this season. Bookmakers that offer IPL odds have slashed those on Delhi to win the title this season, with many people using sports free bets to wager on the competition and much of the reason for doing so is down to the performance of Rabada.
Behind Rabada we have another similar bowler with Indian paceman Jasprit Bumrah. He’s been performing exceptionally well in the IPL for a number of years for the Mumbai Indians, a team that has had great success.
They won the 2019 IPL in India and if they win the 2020 event in the UAE then it seems clear that Bumrah will have a big role to play in that. He has been exceptional with the ball so far, not only taking a lot of wickets, with 15 to his name, but also taking key wickets early in games.
Fellow Indian Mohammad Shami has had a great start for the Kings XI Punjab and again he is a bowler who likes to bowl quickly. It was always going to be interesting to see how the Indian bowlers in particular reacted to the move out of India, and how they would perform because of that but it has certainly not troubled Shami.
Rounding off the top four is English bowler Jofra Archer, who has 13 IPL wickets to his name. Those watching Archer in England will see his pace but on pitches that offer more bounce, he really comes to life as we have seen him do in this tournament.
These pitches offer him a lot more than a traditional English pitch, and the Rajasthan Royals are currently reaping the rewards of that from him.
