Often when exploring options for renewing the look of an old home, the decision is torn between the choice of applying wallpapers or wall paint colors. But what if it were to say that both can be applied simultaneously for revamping the look of the house?! Yes, it’s true. The best of both worlds can now be achieved with the brand new ‘Painting Over Wallpaper’ fashion.
Painting Over Wallpapers is a trend that finds a lot of discussions not only among home painters near me but all across the globe. The sole reason being the popular belief that the two options in question – the wallpaper and the wall paint color, are both substitutes for one another. Like any other option, picking this trend has its advantages and cautions. Also, neither is it like simply put a wallpaper first and then paint it right away. The majority of home painters near me suggest that proper planning and preparation are needed beforehand when deciding to take over such projects. To assist and escort through the whole process, there are now specialized agencies for painting services in Kolkata, metros,and every other location. These agencies providing painting services are well trained, have a systematic approach, and are also affordable. But before beginning, here are a few key pointers to pay attention to –
To Paint or Paint Over the Wallpaper
The quest begins with this basic question of when to paint and when to paint over the wallpaper. The answer is simple. If there are multiple layers of old wallpaper that will damage the walls when taken off, don’t go for direct painting. It will leave the walls defaced and cracked with an uneven surface. In such a scenario, it’s advisable to put a fresh layer of wallpaper to create a smooth and leveled space for taking up wall painting. However, if it is possible to pull out the already applied wallpaper without much damage, it must be done. It will leave the walls flat and plain to begin afresh in all manners.
Begin to Prepare
The next in line is the primary preparation that ought to be done before beginning with the painting task. This step might seem meaningless at the start but plays a pivot role in deciding the overall final look and feel of the walls. When the wallpapers are removed, some amount of patches are left. So rather than removing it, try and fix it with some glue and sheet to cover the space. Clean this nearly whole surface when it begins to appear even and ready for painting with damp clothes. Remember the cleaning is not done with large amounts of water as it causes the wallpaper and adhesive beneath to moisten and leave the place. Wall Putty and Primers must be used all over the space to fill in before moving ahead with the final painting.
The Final Task of Painting
Once the coating of Primers and Putty have dried up well, the next step is to begin the painting. Carefully pick the wall color for it’ll have a direct bearing on the number of paint coats needed. For instance, lighter shades of wall paints don’t hold the surface in one go. They require multiple layers that add to the effort and cost. The wallpapers with bold designs and textures need deeper and denser coats of paints. Make sure to use large rollers for wider surfaces and brushes for painting edges and corners.
With careful thought and meticulous planning, painting over wallpapers is very much possible and has the potential to transform a building into a dream house.
(guest article)
