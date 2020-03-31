The year 2020 has come up with a new obstacle where many industries, including land-based casinos, are facing a sheer drop in their profits due to a new enemy ‘Coronavirus.’
Novel coronavirus COVID-19 has become one of the biggest threats to people across the globe. As it is spreading at vast speed and killing many people every day, the government of many powerful nations has declared the lockdowns. This deadly virus has impacted many industries, and land based Casinos are no exception. The virus has led to closure of all land-based casinos in Canada and USA, which also result in economic damage.
As the US has reported more coronavirus cases than China, the closures of the land based casinos have moved players to the online casinos. Gamblers who can’t go to a casino to play roulette, cards or slot machines are moving to online casinos as the coronavirus shuts down everything that involves large gatherings.
Shutdown of Casino
Macau, one of the largest gambling cities in the world, has shut all its land-based casinos for a predetermined “self-quarantine” on February 5. In Oregon, the Wildhorse Resort and Casino was closed on March 3 when an employee was found positive for the virus. Even the mecca and hub of gambling - Las Vegas approached the spread of the virus, and San Diego has had to take more severe measures due to more than five confirmed cases in the city. As more and more people are becoming alert with where they should spend their time, several public places are taking hits, and land-based casinos are being high on that list.
Online Casino Thrive During Pandemic
For casino lovers, one of the safest alternatives in today’s situation is playing it online. Due to the widespread of Corona Virus, the online gambling industry in the USA has become more appealing to casino enthusiasts. Regardless of which state you reside, you can enjoy sports betting, online lotteries, and online casino gaming without any hassle. The online casino stands to attract millions of people to sit in their homes during the lockdown and enjoy gambling.
You can find hundreds of online casino sites that offer instant play gaming platforms where you don’t need to download any software to play casino. One of the significant benefits of online casinos is that you will get the RTP’s and payout percentages that are much higher on games like video poker and slot machines at online casinos as compared to land based casinos.
Therefore, to get the maximum winning opportunities and play-time, playing at casino sites offer a great blend of games with higher than average paybacks. Compared with land-based casinos, online casinos also have lots of advantages. For example, you can access it 24/7 from your smartphone, tablet, or PC. In today’s corona crisis, this is a major plus for casino enthusiasts.
Even some online gambling providers stated that they are seeking a significant increase in the volume of players and their revenue these days.
According to an issued advisory by WHO, Novel coronavirus COVID-19 spreads quickly at public places when people gather in large numbers. Therefore, people are completely avoiding visiting land-based casinos to prevent falling victim to this epidemic. With online casinos, people are enjoying their favorite casino games on different online platforms.
Wrapping Up the Post
The increasing use of smartphones and digitization has made it possible and easy for casino enthusiasts to enjoy playing casinos online at their homes. With many states in the United States have declared a state of emergency, the use of virtual technology in online casinos has made playing casino games easy for people in different corners around the world. This deadly virus has left the global economy in a state of distress, and this is the reason land-based casinos are introducing their services online that can be enjoyed by many people daily.
There is no need to panic or miss out on your favorite activities, stay calm, wash your hands frequently, maintain social distancing, avoid touching your face and play casino online from the comfort of your home.
(guest article)
