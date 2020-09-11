We can agree that 2020 is a year of change because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Staying at home became mandatory, and many plans were delayed. The impact of the pandemic became more obvious as time went by.
With the economy slowing down, many lost their jobs or needed extra income. However, there is a positive impact from the misfortune. Thanks to the internet, online jobs became more available to people. From freelancing to starting your own business, the choices are plenty.
This article provides several remote career ideas to help you sort which one works best for you during the pandemic.
You’ll Need a Website
Before taking a remote career, it's important to focus on your online presence by having a website. Creating a website can add value to your branding, help expand your network, provide opportunities, and lure in potential customers.
Your website can be adjusted according to your purposes, whether as a professional portfolio, blog, or an e-commerce site. Choose what your objectives will be and envision how it’s going to be in both short and long terms.
Nowadays, you can look into affordable website builders and web hosting providers. We recommend looking into HOSTINGER and its hosting plans that start under $3 per month. You can have your website up and running with a domain name and the tools to run your website seamlessly.
Meanwhile, if you can also secure your website for free with free SSL certificate providers like Cloudflare.
Now that you’re ready to enter the gig economy, let’s run down some remote career ideas that might be the right fit for you.
What Job is Right for You
Choosing online jobs can be challenging, especially with so many platforms being crowded with new workers due to the pandemic. The best way to pick is to limit your options and ask yourself these questions:
- How much time will you dedicate to the remote work?
- Which skill or experience do you want to take on for the job?
- What resources are available for the work?
- How much can you invest?
- What is your profit expectation?
When you’re confident in your answers, you will have a more seamless process of finding and doing the remote work. To continue, below are the list of career ideas to help you decide which one is best for you.
Start Blogging
A blog – or weblog – is an online journal where people write about their preferred topics. There are many types of blogs that serve different purposes. Blogging has changed from being a platform of online diary entries to a monetized one, and always with benefits.
Starting a blog begins by choosing the niche topic, then settling on your web hosting and domain name. A blog is often made unique and SEO-friendly to promote your content and stand out from others. When your blog is ready, you can begin promoting and gaining an audience to grow it further.
There are some options to start monetizing your blog that you can look into. Using Google AdSense, affiliate marketing, or email marketing is the most common for blogs, and can be used when you’re just starting as a blogger.
Dropship Products
Dropshipping business is a supply fulfillment method where the supplier and the retailer — which will be you — work together to deliver customers’ orders. As a dropshipper, you don’t need to think about inventory or shipping to customers as the supplier does this for you.
It’s a business chosen by many as it doesn’t take much money to start. Many household names offer this service, like AliExpress or Shopify. If you want to create a dropshipping business, first choose your niche product and then secure a supplier. Luckily, almost any product is suitable for dropship. Then set up your website or product catalog to start gaining customers.
With less logistics, you have more room for business planning. Set up a strategy with concrete marketing plans by utilizing your website, online ads, or social media. You can also take examples from successful dropshipping business models.
Dropshipping can be tricky as you need to invest in both time and money to gain profit, so create the strategy that benefits you in the long term.
Outsource Your Skills
Many choose to freelance — whether full-time or as a side job — for their remote career. Aside from honing your skills, freelancing is a profitable career option. Platforms like Upwork or Freelancer list freelance projects worldwide and can help you get new projects.
When you start freelancing, it’s essential to choose which skill you want to focus on. The skills that you mention should be visible in both your freelance platform account and professional portfolio.
Use your website portfolio to show your credibility to potential freelance projects. Take portfolio inspirations from others within the same skills or industry. You can also look at online portfolio templates to start designing your own.
Become a Virtual Assistant
A virtual assistant is a self-employed worker that provides service for several businesses from a remote location. The service ranges from basic administrative tasks to technical or creative business support. Usually, a virtual assistant works with a demand-based contract.
Become a virtual assistant by applying to companies that hire virtual assistants, like Belay Solutions or Fancy Hands, find a virtual assistant vacancy, or join forums. The virtual assistant job has various levels of commitment, work agreement, and skill set needed. Also, estimate how much you will charge as a virtual assistant.
Getting a virtual assistant requires building trust and reputation. Some clients require minimum work experience, but others prefer candidates with adequate experience. You can showcase your credibility through your website, good reviews, or your resume.
Become a Teacher
If teaching is something you’re passionate about, try becoming a teacher as your remote career. With education mostly conducted online, more and more people use online learning platforms. Use this opportunity to become a teacher and create your online course.
Platforms like Udemy or Skillshare give you a chance to start your class. You can profit from their royalty system, which first-time teachers are also eligible for. Next comes the preparation you need to do before your teaching starts.
First, you need to choose your audience and then have your courses ready with the topics and subtopics. It also helps to decide how in-depth your courses will be. As it’s mostly video-based, learn how to get the message across that aligns with your comfort.
Wrapping Up
The COVID-19 pandemic created changes we need to adjust to, including economic ones. Online activities have increased since more and more stay at home and start looking for career opportunities on the internet. Luckily, there are multiple ways you can look into it.
This article discussed the importance of having your website before starting your remote career, and several career ideas worth considering from freelancing to creating your course. You only will need to choose the direction, start a website, get a web hosting and maybe invest a bit in research or marketing. That's it.
We hope the article encourages you to start looking for your opportunities today.
(guest post: Mary is a founder and chief editor at her digital content and SEO agency PRable.org. She is passionate about digital marketing innovations. The technologies and online businesses are her engines she loves to write about.)
