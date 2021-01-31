There are many ways to promote your company. You can purchase ad time on television or local radio. You could purchase internet banner ads, or promote targeted Facebook ads. You could hold contests or giveaways.
There are a million ways to promote your business, but most of them have an extremely poor return on investment.
Traditional ads on television only work for people who watch on traditional cable or satellite and do not use any kind of DVR or on-demand that allows commercial skip. This is an increasingly small demographic, but ad costs don’t reflect how few people these ads may hit.
Radio spots are a traditional way to reach customers that are in your immediate market, and historically have been very effective. Unfortunately, technology changes have led to more people using their phones or in-dash technology to stream music without ads, meaning radio ads don’t have anywhere near the impact they once did.
Internet advertising is effective but can be a challenge to deliver content only to your target demographic. Paying for ads for local service isn’t helpful if it is delivered to people who live in another country. In the same way, if your product can be delivered anywhere, but needs to reach people in a specific field, geographic targeting won’t do you much good.
Word of Mouth Advertising is Still the Most Effective
While traditional advertising is much less effective than it once was, the oldest form of marketing to ever exist is still just as strong as it ever was.
Before any kind of advertising existed, the best way to find the right product or service provider was through word of mouth. If an ancient soldier needed a new sword, he didn’t look for a billboard. He asked people who had great swords where the blacksmith was.
Word of mouth advertising is just as effective now as it was then. There is a whole industry of sites on the internet that exist only to allow people to review things. There are review sites for everything from restaurants to household service providers.
The reason these sites are so popular is that we don’t trust ads. Anyone can say they have the best gyro in town, and buy an ad for an actor to say the same, but having regular people with nothing to gain tell you the tzatziki will change your life makes you much more likely to go to that particular falafel hut.
How can you harness that word of mouth advertising for your business? No matter how good your product or service is, that might not be enough to make people remember you when the time comes.
Promotional Products Keep You in Mind
Everyone has seen a drawstring backpack with a store logo on it, or an ink pen with a bank name. These basic promotional products serve the simple function of reminding people that you exist.
The idea is that you see someone wearing that backpack and eventually develop a sense of familiarity with the brand through exposure. Pens get left behind, so the next person to use it would learn of the business’s existence and location.
Custom products do a lot more than these old fashioned promotional products. Custom promotional products can really get into the spirit of your company, so your customers and whoever they encounter will really think of you as a unique business.
With the internet, word of mouth is supercharged. A really cool promotional item will definitely be shared on social media, or used in a video. This only happens with those truly unique custom promotional products.
In summary, custom promotional products will remind your customers to share your business with their friends and acquaintances, in person and on social media, while showcasing how unique and special your company is!
