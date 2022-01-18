Cryptocurrency exchange platforms are websites where you can buy, sell, or invest in these digital assets and be profitable while this trend is relatively new. Some exchanges also allow you to trade through crypto-to-crypto pairs. If you have been thinking of getting into crypto but haven’t done so — perhaps the time isn’t right just yet. Or, maybe you have tried trading but you are frustrated because it has become too difficult and confusing. The good news is that sites like this one will help guide you through the process and explain what each crypto exchange does and how to use them.
If you want to join the digital revolution and be profitable with these crypto exchanges, then this blog is perfect for you. Here you are going to read about the top five crypto exchanges where you can buy or sell. So, without any ado let’s start our blog and unravel the top five names that are popular worldwide.
Coinbase -
The first on our list is the popular crypto exchange - Coinbase. Not only in our list this crypto exchange is popular worldwide and used by millions of traders and investors worldwide to buy and sell digital assets. Established in 2012, this crypto exchange immediately becomes popular among beginner investors to trade, buy and sell and be a part of these digital assets. However, in 2022 the story is still the same for the coinbase. The platform has also added some new features, alternate coins, and storing cryptocurrencies. Time has tested this crypto exchange over the years but this is still beginners first preference when it comes to entering this digital investment world.
Binance -
The next on our list of popular crypto exchanges is Binance. This is one of the popular and largest exchanges with over 500 digital coins to trade. The presence of these digital exchanges in in over 180 countries is another reason why this exchange is so popular. Want to enter the digital world of cryptocurrencies, this exchange is the best one for you. You can even start trading from as low as $1. That's not enough, the Binance academy is another reason why this exchange is so popular. This means if you are new to the trading world this platform has everything you need to know about digital exchanges.
Robinhood -
If the high commission is what keeps you away from the crypto world, then this one is perfect for you. Robinhood is a commission-free trading crypto exchange platform so you don’t have to worry about additional commission. One additional advantage with this platform is that there is no minimum deposit amount, just start with whatever you have and you are good to go.
Gemini -
When it comes to the trusted name in the crypto world as it is compliant with all the security and other legal documentation. The platform allows traders to buy, sell, and trade digital assets that are more than 50 digital coins worldwide. One additional advantage is that this platform is subjected to regular bank audits and cybersecurity checking and is bitcoin a legit investment .
Kraken -
Founded in 2011, the Kraken crypto exchange is a popular name in the crypto world. The app has everything from basic functionality to all-around security solutions that makes this a perfect platform for every new trader out there. But this doesn’t mean that it’s only for newbies and not for crypto investors that are well experienced in the crypto world. The advanced trading tools, trading margins and other features are all set to rule the digital world.
