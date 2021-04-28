Self-exclusion is a voluntary decision that players should make whenever they want to take a break from betting. In the UK, gambling activity is regulated by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) and all UK licensed casinos are expected to provide self-exclusion programs for their players. This is achieved by conducting a robust KYC process for every customer and participating in GamStop, the self-exclusion scheme designed for online casinos. All operators without a strong KYC and GamStop participation will not get a UKGC license.
Unfortunately, GamStop is designed for UK casinos and players. In India, no such local programs exist and online casinos aren’t required to join any schemes or block players. This leaves little help for those with a genuine gambling problem. However, if you are determined to refrain from online gambling, GamStop alternatives are available in India. After all, GamStop alone isn’t sufficient to keep players from betting, considering it is only mandatory for UK operators. Also there are CasinoGap tips on getting around the GamStop block so it doesn't stop even British players from gambling. Here’s a quick overview of the most popular alternatives for players looking to self-exclude from gambling:
Gamban
Gamban is one of the most competent GamStop alternatives for players in India and comes with various features that'll help you break from all forms of online gambling. It is a software-based tool released in 2015 to block access to online gambling websites and mobile casinos. The software is available for all devices, including Android and iOS smartphones, tablets and iPad, Windows, and Mac. All you need to do is install the app across your devices and it will automatically restrict access to all gambling-related material.
Gamban was developed by experts with first-hand experience in self-exclusion software and leverages modern technologies, including irremovability and automatic database updating. Gamban has partnered with several banks and also received many awards, ranging from The Most Effective Self-Exclusion Tool in 2018 to Provider of the Year in 2019. Once installed, players won't be able to remove the software for the entire self-exclusion term. Gamban also keeps tabs on emerging sites and allows users to report accessible gambling platforms.
NetNanny
Net Nanny is another reliable, responsible gambling tool available for players looking to self-exclude from casino sites. It was launched in 1993 as a parental control solution designed to protect minors from potentially harmful content, including pornographic sites, gambling, incitements and adult content. The software quickly gained popularity among parents and bars access to various online contents, including advertisements and pop-ups from gambling sites. Like most tools, it is software-based, so you'll have to install it across your devices.
NetNanny is compatible with Android, iOS, Blackberry, tablet/iPad, Windows, Mac, and Linux. You can also use it with Chromebook, social media, video gaming consoles and streaming sites. Moreover, it boasts an impressive set of features to block all gambling sites and advertisements across mobile and desktop devices. It also has location tracking, screen time management, instant notifications, social media protection, internet filter and family feed. NetNanny retains its role as a parental control tool but also blocks gambling sites.
Betfilter
Released in 2008, Betfilter has grown to become one of the most effective responsible gambling tools available for players. It was developed by GPHP Groups Limited Hong Kong with close collaboration with Ludomani and effectively blocks access to gambling-related content and websites. Ludomani is the largest and oldest compulsive gambling treatment centre in Scandinavia. Like all other GamStop alternatives in this list, Betfilter is software-based and requires users to download and install it across all devices used to access gambling sites. It is compatible with most modern smartphones, tablets and computers.
Once you install Betfilter, you won't be able to uninstall it for the license duration, starting from six months. The tool provides 100% discretion, allowing players to regain control of their gambling hobby without privacy issues. What's more, Betfilter doesn't feature ads and pop-ups, so you can continue enjoying normal browsing without any distractions. Also, the app has no DNS blocking, offering a straightforward GamStop alternative Indian players can use to stay away from online gambling.
Gamblock
Gamblock is a revolutionary GamStop alternative released back in 2000. It is available as a single-license and multiple-license tool that blocks access to gambling using sophisticated algorithms that analyze sites for betting-related information. Unlike other tools, Gamblock doesn't require constant updating or a database.
Instead, it uses unique crawlers to determine websites with gambling-related content and blocks them. The software also offers enhanced security and has been the go-to solution for governments and businesses looking to prevent employees from using company computers and devices to gamble. Upon installation, players will have to do with Gamblock the ensure self-exclusion duration.
Summary
GamStop and its alternatives are vital tools for players looking to restrain themselves from gambling. You can take a break of six months to five years, which is essential if you have a gambling problem. Most reputable casinos also provide other self-exclusion schemes, such as cool-off duration, maximum bet/loss, time-out, and more.
(guest article)
