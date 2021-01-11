It can sometimes seem like there’s a different type of shampoo for every person, but it doesn’t need to be overwhelming. Between all the buzzwords and marketing, there aren’t that many different types of shampoo. And the ones that are available are designed to accommodate just about any type of hair. Doing the research and finding the best shampoo for you can narrow down your choices significantly and help you start off the new year with more confidence.
Moisturizing Shampoo
If your hair is dry and stringy, it’s in desperate need of moisture. Curly and thick hair is especially thirsty, but anyone who has dry hair can benefit from a moisturizing formula. Shea butter and coconut oils are common ingredients in moisturizing shampoos, and an all natural moisturizing and hydrating shampoo will likely be composed almost exclusively of butters and oils. Seed oils are a particularly favored choice because they’re very light and easy to absorb into your hair follicles and scalp. A good moisturizing regimen will help curls get more definition and lend more shine to your hair. Many moisturizing shampoos will also include antioxidants for their ability to protect against sun damage and free radicals.
Smoothing Shampoo
Curly and wavy hair can really leave an impression, but managing it can also sometimes seem like a full time job. Whether you want to straighten out your hair to rock a new look or simply make your hair easier to deal with, a smooth shampoo can help. They’re also known as relaxing shampoos, because they relax the curls and kinks in your hair to create a smoother look. Finding volume is important here, and that means that you want to inject protein directly into your cuticles. Exotic ingredients like black cacao and rosewood are often used in these shampoos to lend them a nice aroma but also to fortify the strength of your hair and provide it with volume and sheen without magnifying the curls. That extra layer of shine and shielding has a practical effect too. It creates an extra layer of protection so you can apply heat to your hair regularly and not worry about it growing thin or brittle.
Volumizing Shampoo
If your hair doesn’t have as much as lift as you’d like, a volumizing shampoo could offer a tenable solution. A volumizing shampoo has to walk the difficult tightrope of providing texture and size to your hair without weighing it down. Thin and limp hair can especially benefit from volumizing shampoo, as it does a great job of making hair thicker without making it so weighty as to be unmanageable. The better volumizing shampoos will include ingredients that offer strength and volume in both the short- and long-term. Creatine is a common choice for the long-term, as it actually accelerates the metabolism of your hair. In the short term, you can count on ingredients like sea silk that can provide structure to your hair, essentially providing the latticework on which it can grow.
Purple Shampoo
Purple shampoo isn’t going to be the right choice for everyone, but it’s essential for anyone with dyed blonde hair. Since purple is the opposite color to yellow, it counteracts the coloring. That’s a huge boon if your formerly blonde hair is starting to look yellow or show its streaks. That said, good purple shampoos offer more than just a specific hue. They’re also designed to fortify your hair with protein and counteract the damage that bleaching and dying can have on the long-term health of your hair.
(guest article)
