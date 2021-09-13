It has been a rocky season in the IPL for a number of reasons, most importantly that the prestigious competition still hasn’t finished as we enter September. The IPL got underway in April, but plans to complete the tournament were quickly ended following a rise in COVID cases within the secure bio-bubbles that the respective franchises needed to build. The BCCI made the announcement back in May that the suspension would be lifted later in the year, as the action returned to the UAE for the second time in two years to help crown the 2021 winners of the Indian Premier League. But, how will this have a bearing on those betting on the event?
Delayed IPL Gets Back Underway
The original IPL this year got underway in early April, and was set to run through to its natural conclusion in India with the Grand Final. However, those plans were ended indefinitely at the beginning of May, as the rise in COVID-19 cases within the franchises was reaching new heights. The organisers had no other option except to halt the competition, and suspend the competition for the foreseeable future. The BCCI were at least very quick to finalise plans for the restart, as they announced that the IPL would get back underway on September 15th and will run until the end of the playoffs on October 15th. Sportbetting India reported the cricket betting markets immediately opened for the resumption of play but the competition wouldn’t reach its conclusion in India, as it was moved to the United Arab Emirates.
Players Withdraw From Competition
The change of date means that there have been a number of big-name stars that have been forced to withdraw from the IPL this year. It also doesn’t help the case of the organisers that the new dates slot right inside of England fixtures. England have a fifth and final test against India, which is scheduled to end on September 14th, while England then face off against Pakistan in a T20 competition up until October 14th. The ECB will also be wary of England players heading to the UAE for the IPL when the Ashes against Australia get underway on December 8th. Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes have already announced that they won’t be playing for the Rajasthan Royals, while four Australian players have also pulled out of the UAE leg of the competition.
Among the big name exclusions in the competition when it resumes are Kane Richardson and Pat Cummins. The latter is one of the star players for the Kolkata Knight Riders, but admitted earlier in the year that he wouldn’t be returning due to the birth of his child. Richardson will be missing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, while Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson will play no further part for the Punjab Kings.
Will Playing Outside Of India Have An Impact?
As commented by Ira Bakshi at Sportbettingindia.com, the only aspect that gamblers will have a real issue over is the momentum that teams built before the break in competition. The Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings both started the season very well, with the Capitals sitting at the top of the standings, having played a game more than the four teams below them. Teams like the Capitals and Mumbai Indians are likely to be the most affected, as they had both won their last two games before the break. However, the extra time to re-plan could stand teams like the Sunrisers Hyderabad in good stead, as they have extra time to prepare, having lost their last three in India.
As for the question of whether playing the competition outside of India will have a significant impact, Ira Bakshi says it’s hard to suggest that it would. The entirety of the 2020 IPL season was played in the IPL, which means that players would have grown accustomed to the pitches that they will be playing on at the tail-end of the season.
Picking A Winner- Our Punter’s Choice
When it comes to making a bet on the outright winner of the IPL this year, it could be hard to separate the teams involved. The Delhi Capitals were excellent when reaching the final last year in the UAE, and could be an outstanding chance again. However, we would bet on history repeating itself for a third straight year, as the Mumbai Indians certainly look like the team to beat as the two-time defending champions in the IPL.
(guest article)
