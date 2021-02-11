We are officially in February, the season of love! Spread some with your partner by taking a break and going out in some exclusive destination that will rekindle the flame! In this article, we will give you some suggestions that may come in handy if you are planning to make a special gift for your soulmate. Pack your suitcases! Oh..and don’t forget to have fun as well when you are waiting for the bus, plane or make a stop to eat something along the way. How can you do that? By login in your player account and taking out an online casino no deposit bonus to gamble on your favourite slots, live table games and so much more!
Las Vegas, Nevada
If you and your loved one enjoy adrenaline, big cities and want to have a lot of fun, go as fast as you can in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sin City is more seductive & eye-catching. Due to its animated lightning, advertisements, good foods, festivals and of course, exclusive casinos and hotels, you got to be prepared to spend some money. Try to make your budget from home and don’t surpass it! Then, try out your luck in one of the exclusive Las Vegas casinos. And...if you feel too tired to go out in such a location, don't forget that you can log in your player account and take an online casino no deposit bonus to play your favourite games much easier.
Make sure to visit the Streetmosphere in St. Mark’s Square, the place where you’ll find a piece of Italy among musicians, dancers or vocalists. Then go further, impress your partner, and taste the Venetian experience with a classic gondola ride. Visit Madame Tussaud and take a picture with your favourite actors and SF characters like Captain America, Hulk or the mighty Thor.
Positano, Italy
There is no secret that Europe has the greatest cities in the world to spend your holiday. If you got the chance to visit Italy, pin-up Positano. It is the most known comune of Amalfi Coast and one of the most romantic places to spend your time with your other half. The architecture of the village it’s mind-blowing, old and yet very modern. Houses, hotels and restaurants are placed among the hills, facing a heaven-like landscape, the sea, the fishermen, the boats, the other people…
It’s like another world is open and laid down at your feet. The entire architectural complex creates the illusion of an amphitheatre that looks upon the sea mysteries. We highly recommend you to take a long beach walk when the sun goes down and feel the magic and serenity of the space. Positano is the main tourist attractor of the Amalfi Coast, and also, the place you’ll always remember.
San Francisco, California
Another location to visit in San Francisco, California. Join a walking tour and discover the most popular parts of the city like Chinatown. Stop at restaurants and eat sea-food delights and fancy dinners. Take a day off and visit the popular and sunny California beaches and take a swim in the ocean or even surf!
Tourists enjoy the sunset cruises. They are romantic and quite cheap. Enjoy the most iconic symbol of the city, the Golden Gate Bridge and take a break from the city. Sail the ocean and create new memories.
Paris, France
Take a city break and go to Paris, the city of love. This season is pretty favourable for taking a holiday here. Visit the most popular art museum, enjoy the exclusive food, the sweets, and the most iconic attractions. When you pick up a hotel/apartment/house to live in, make sure to pay for one that has a view towards the most iconic symbol, the Eiffel Tower, Paris architecture wonder.
Also, don’t miss the flamboyant Versailles Museum and visit the gardens. Rent a car to go there, or take a taxi because this history piece is 20 km away from Paris. The prices are friendly, starting with 20 EUR per ticket for an adult and free for the kids. Other tourist attractions that you mustn’t miss are the Louvre Museum, the famous Arc de Triomphe, Notre-Dame Cathedral, the Pompidou Center or the beautiful Champs Elysee.
Maldives
Heaven is really a place on this Earth! In February, one of the most wanted holidays should take place in the Maldives. Now it is characterized as the reborn paradise of world tourism. Luxurious, sunny and exclusive, Maldives charm thousands of tourists with its complexes, open restaurant and the iconic houses placed at the seaside of the Indian Ocean.
If the weather is favourable, go and scuba dive and explore the mysteries of the ocean. Besides swimming, you can go and ice skate at Glice, with your soulmate in the OZEN Reserve Bolifushi. Then, try to dine in an underwater restaurant. Eat delights and watch the fish in its natural environment. Also, don’t stick just to an island! Go to Vaadhoo to swim in the fairytale scenery, then visit Maafushi island or in Hulhumale. The choice is yours!
Conclusion
There are so many places to visit in February! The choice may be hard, but the memories you’ll take with you will stand out for a lifetime. Your partner will be more than happy to spend quality time with you and take a break from the daily problems.
