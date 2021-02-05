As the release date of The Family Man season 2 is coming near, fans are getting impatient regarding the cast members and the upcoming season’s storyline.
Moreover, the show’s fans are jumping with joy ever since the makers confirmed that Samantha Akkineni would be joining the cast. However, this new introduction into the cast has left the show’s audience with so many queries.
Therefore, to put an end to all your queries we have brought you everything you should know about Samantha’s character and the show’s plotline. So what are you waiting for? Let’s get right into it.
Season 1- Overview
Before jumping into Samantha’s character evaluation, let’s overview the first season for a better understanding. The story revolves around a man Srikant, who works as a senior analyst in Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell.
Throughout the first season, Srikant tries to stop a mission executed by a terrorist cell, which is referred to as “Zulfiqar.” Moreover, he even stopped the execution of the plan but later came to know that the terrorist had another backup plan ready with them. Therefore, the show ends on a cliffhanger where the terrorists start the process of their plan B, which is about carrying out a mass gas leak in the city. Amidst all this, the main character’s personal life nearly fell apart as he suspects that his wife is having an affair.
Watch Teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQUSPmnRvw4
Character Analysis
The show’s makers are smart enough to maintain the excitement for Samantha’s character as they didn’t reveal much about her character. The only thing known so far is that the actress will play the role of an antagonist whose name is Raji.
She will be portraying her character against the main lead character Srikant played by Manoj Bajpai. Furthermore, the rumors are also circulating that she might become a love interest for Srikant briefly. Nonetheless, the actress is delighted to be a part of The Family Man’s team. Also, this role is going to be her first role as the lead female villain.
Release Date
The makers of the show confirmed that season 2 would be released by the 12th of February 2021.
Moreover, the second season’s official teaser was released on the 13th of January 2021, in which it was declared that the trailer for the same would be released on 19th January 2021. However, due to some problems, the creators could not release the trailer, which left the fans devastated.
Existing Cast and New Introductions
The second season of the show is going to hit the grounds soon, and the fans want to know whether their favorite actors or actresses are making a comeback for the second round or not. So, here’s a list of who’s going to appear or reappear for the second season:-
- Manoj Bajpai will be seen as Srikant Tiwari.
- Samantha Akkineni will be seen as Raji.
- Priyamani Iyer will also be seen as Suchitra Iyer Tiwari.
- Kishore Kumar will be recurring as Imran Pasha.
- Gul Panag will also return as Saloni.
- Sharib Hashmi will be recurring as JK Talpade.
- The fans will also see Asif Basra as TBA.
- Shreya Dhanwanthary will be seen as Zoya.
The audience might also see some stars like Mime Gopi, Devadarshini, Seema Biswas, and Azhagam Perumal doing a guest appearance on the show.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Samantha starring in The Family Man’s season 2?
Yes, as mentioned earlier, it is now confirmed by the actress herself that she is a part of season 2. It’s her first debut on the digital platform, as well as her first-ever role as an antagonist. It will be a treat to watch Samantha in a shady role.
How many episodes are going to be in season 2 of The Family Man?
The first season of the show consisted of a total of ten episodes. Therefore, there is a high chance that season 2 will also have ten episodes. However, the total number of episodes is not confirmed by the creators of the show yet. Moreover, if you want to catch up on the first season of the show, you can binge-watch it on Amazon Prime.
Will Samantha be the new love interest for Manoj Bajpai’s character in the show?
Samantha will be seen as Raji, a female antagonist who will be up against Srikant, so the idea of a romance brewing between the two is most unlikely. However, the character dynamics might take a U-turn as with an ongoing conflict with his wife, Srikant is in a vulnerable state.
Conclusion
This is all we have got on your favorite show so far. Hopefully, this article provided you with all the necessary information you wanted to know about the show’s season 2 and Samantha Akkineni’s character. So, clear your schedule for mid-February as the show’s second season will hit the screens on the 12th of February 2021.
