Today the film industry has become large and varied. However, it still holds a fundamental relationship between fiction and non-fiction books. It is rare these days that a book achieves iconic status by itself. Modern times are also making it more difficult for the book industry. That is because most people prefer to watch a movie for 90 minutes instead of reading a 400-page book.
However, that does not mean that relationships do not exist between books and movies. For instance, the character of James Bond was first created by Ian Fleming, a novelist. It was his creation that led to movie sequels being made on James Bond.
Not only will you find book adaptations in movies but these inspire casino games as well. You can find several James Bond-inspired slots and games at Betway Casino for instance. Film adaptations of great stories written prove beneficial to both industries. For example, movie writers can depend on books for inspiration, and well-made movies help to keep references to such books alive for a longer time.
It is a proven trend that popular books and series usually result in film adaptations that do well in theatres. Iconic books such as Alice in Wonderland, Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and The Hobbit are ones that had popularity before they were made into movies. However, their movies also led to them featuring on top 10 book-to-film adaptations in history. In light of such discussion, it is apparent that series have success-making power as well.
Lord of the Rings is a series of three books while Harry Potter is a series of seven. On the other hand, The Hobbit is originally a single book that was adapted and made into three movies. It is seen that a number of films help to build a franchise’s popularity. It usually leads to increased hype and audience retention as sequels release. For instance, those who have followed the Harry Potter series will agree that the introduction of Deathly Hallows Part II was a delightful addition to the series. That is also because the seven books and films had helped build an astronomical fan base for the series.
If we look at IMDB ratings as well it reinforces this trend. Those books that were made into films and did well financially were not necessarily rated as the best films by critics. If we look at the top ten movies that have high gross revenue and are based on books, only two make it to the top 10 ratings on IMDB. Among the top 10 films in the most popular category on IMDB seven are non-book adaptations. These are movies that have gained a high measure of success but did not gross revenue as high as franchise films with global and universal appeal.
None of the films on Harry Potter feature among the 10 best film adaptations but three of the movie franchise of Harry Potter have been most lucrative. These feature in the top seven high grossing films. If we compare ratings of Harry Potter on IMDB and Goodreads the reason is obvious. It was the quality of the novels that inspired the films. As a result, today they are the biggest in the history of book-to-film adaptations. If we look at the ratings on Goodreads, most books get generous scores which are higher than the scores obtained by the films inspired by them.
However, a theme is evident here. Iconic and popular book series mostly result in films that are financially successful. Among the top 10 film adaptations, six of seven releases have gotten a higher rating on IMDB than they have in Goodreads. Films were considered better than the books in these cases. However, the revenue they brought in was not as high as that of films made from books with higher rankings.
If we look at the top 10 book-to-film adaptations which have grossed high profits, books have had higher ratings than films. These include The Hobbit, Alice in Wonderland, and Harry Potter novels. This makes the trend obvious.
Films are more mainstream and popular than books these days. However, an iconic series in books is likely to make movie remakes financial hits as well. There is no greater example than seeing how successful the book-to-film franchises of Lord of the Rings or Harry Potter are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.