One of the most consistent things in life is change. There is a time when a new place, a new home, and a new life is the next step-- the needed step. What can be harder than having to sell your home is having to deal with the stress from it. When the time comes, it should be an experience that brings added resolve and encouragement.
The selling of your home should be quick, easy, and stress free. Allow us, at HomeLister, to inform you as to the fastest way to get moving.
Read on to learn our mission, how it works, and how to understand the ins and outs of the process.
The Mission
Our mission is first to help and secondly, to encourage. Like most things in life, the best way to learn something is to experience it. We learned how to sell a home because of the experience that we had. It is because of this that we figured it best to help you in the experience of it.
Join us as we help you in the process and save you money along the way.
How It Works
We have just three simple steps to get the process going. The best part about all of it is that it is all entirely online.
The first step is to List your home. After that is done, there are a few other needs that should be met:
- Create your account with us!
- Explain the details of your home and set your price
- Do how much you would like regarding setting up professional services
- Select a package of pricing and lastly,
- We will publish the listing for you!
Once this step has been done, you will want to work on showing your home. Similar to the way that the listing works, there are a few things that you will want to do to be sure that your home is ready to show:
- We will help you prepare and provide tips and tricks to do so!
- We will be able to assist you in making sure that your home is revealing its best features
- You are under your own authority when it comes to showing your home and setting it up for potential buyers
- In order to allow agents to show your home, you can get a lockbox for them
- In addition to live tours, we have the ability for you to show your home virtually!
The last and final step is, of course, the selling. Per the previous steps, this one has a few that we would love to assist you with.
- Because we are passionate about the ability for you to take care of this on your own, you will be able to communicate and work directly with the potential sellers
- You can accept offers but most importantly, create your own offer, and continue to communicate with your sellers on the topic.
- You have the ability to choose the support that you want and accept the professional help that you do need.
- Because we are advocates for virtual tours and the overall ease of online endeavours, all of your documents that need to be signed can be done online by you and your buyer.
- Using us means saving money and that is something that we deeply respect.
As stated, the process of selling your home should not be as stressful as the process of needing to move homes. We understand that most of the stress can come from the task of pricing your home. Because of this, we have created a specific page on our website on the pricing aspect of the process along with testimonials of the help.
Pricing
We understand that there are a lot of different avenues that you could take while in the process of selling your home, especially when it comes to the pricing of it. It is because of this that we are happy to offer multiple different choices to choose from in order to participate in what works best for you and your situation.
We have three major options. The first is the basic option, the second is the premium, and the last is the platinum. All three options have different features with the premium option being the most popular. All features have to do with what we will assist you with as you work to sell your home from online listings to yard sale signs.
Let us help you sell!
(guest article)
