Horse racing has been a long-loved sport throughout history and has managed to maintain its popularity from fans since way back to when it was first enjoyed by the Ancient Greek, but along with its success as a sport, horse racing has long come under scrutiny and many myths have been publicised, placing it under a bad light. These lies have not diminished the popularity of events around the world as it is extremely popular to watch and place bets on using a betting calculator, but its time than they were set straight, so here are some of the biggest misconceptions about horse racing and the real truth behind them.
“Whips Cause Racing Horses Severe Pain”
Many animal well fair organisations and animal lovers, in general, have had their concerns about the use of whips in the sport and this had led to many people believing that the use of them causes the horses severe pain, but in fact, this is untrue.
Whips ware intended to focus the horse during racing and encourage it to reach his/her full potential, however, in recent years the whip has been banned from the races and so ‘persuaders’ are used, in which are made of a foam padded and energy-absorbing material to do the same as the whip but further reducing any potential harm that it could cause the horse through its use. All whips used in British horse racing are from a singular supplier and are approved before races, but it is permitted that all jockeys carry one while participating in races.
The use of the whip in the sport is not taken lightly and many people are led to believe that jockeys have the ability to use them at will and cause the horse harm through repeated use, but again this is not true. A jockey is limited to seven uses of the whip during any flat race or eight in a jump race, along with a limit of usage, jockeys are also watched closely as to how they use it and so ensuring that they are used appropriately and the horse is given time to respond, also that the whip is used in the correct place. All of these rules are in place for the welfare of the racing horses and if a rider is to break these rules they will be suspended.
“Horses Are Not Born to race”
Thoroughbred horses are indeed born to do just that… race. This specific type of horse is known for its speed, spirit and agility, making them perfect for racing. But it is true that not every horse is born to race, but thoroughbred is a breed in which can be traced back to one of three stallions from the 17th and 18th century, therefore are bred for the purpose of racing or other equine sports/events. Again many people may have their misconceptions about a horse being raised for the purpose of the sport, but in fact, these horses are often referred to ad ‘living like kings’ as trainers, riders and owners make their livelihoods off of them and so treat them as such, not to mention the millions that they are bough for and so everything from their diet to their health is of the utmost importance to all involved.
