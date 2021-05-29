Once upon a time, the term “false lashes” was synonymous with glue lashes. If you wanted to achieve a false lash look, you were just going to have to make do with a lash glue of some sort, that was all there was to it.
But in today’s age of new technology and makeup advancements, those days are a thing of the past. Now you have the option of magnetic lashes.
But with more options comes more decisions. Which false lashes should you use now? Should you stick to your trusty old glue lashes? Or should you venture out and try something new with magnetic lashes?
Here are a few of the key differences between the two to help you determine if you should use magnetic lashes or glue lashes.
What to Consider
Before you decide which of the two styles of fake lashes is right for you, there are a few things you need to get sorted out for yourself first.
Here are the three biggest questions to ask yourself.
How Long Have You Been Applying False Lashes?
How long have you been working with false lashes? Are you brand new here? Or can you remember the days before magnetic lashes were even in existence?
If you’ve been in a long-term relationship with glue-on falsies, you may be resistant to change. On the other hand, if you’re brand new, you may appreciate the ease and movability of magnetic lashes.
How Skilled Are You at Applying False Lashes?
Somewhat related to how long you’ve been working with false lashes, how well you feel you can apply lashes is an important determining factor on what type of lashes are right for you.
If you can’t seem to get the hang of glue lashes, you should look into magnetic lashes. However, if you’ve become skilled at applying false lashes but are less confident in your eyeliner abilities, glue lashes may be a better fit.
What Are You Looking for In a Lash?
Lastly, consider what you want your fake lashes to do for you.
Do you want them to be adjustable so you can stick them back on if they get out of wack? Or do you want them to stay exactly where they are all day and night?
Both lashes have great staying power, but magnetic lashes offer you a bit more flexibility when it comes to application and adjustment.
When to Use Magnetic Lashes
So when do you want to use magnetic lashes? Let’s look at the circumstances.
If You’re New
If you’re new to false lashes, you may try out magnetic lashes. They allow you to remove them and reapply them more easily until you get the hang of placement.
If You Want Less Mess
If you just can’t handle dealing with glue all over the place, magnetic lashes are going to be your best friends. They require an easy, clean application process.
When to Use Glue Lashes
When are glue lashes more appropriate? Let’s take a look.
If You Need Them to Stay On Forever
If it is imperative to you that your false lashes stay on all day and night, you may want to go with glue lashes.
This being said, you need to be sure to invest in high-quality glue for these lashes, as that makes all the difference.
If You’re Confident in Your Abilities to Apply Lashes
If you know your way around glue lashes and have been using them forever, you will find that you’re more comfortable sticking to what you know best.
Both Lashes Are Great Options
Depending on the occasion and what your level of comfort is, both of these false lashes can be great options.
(guest article)
