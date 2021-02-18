Ask any seasoned smartphone buyer about what they first look at while purchasing a new smartphone, and they would tell you about the technical jargon. Chipset, RAM, GPU, operating system or batteries; only towards the end of the long list does one usually mention the smartphone display. However, a mobile phone’s display is extremely important, yet is one of the most overlooked aspects of a smartphone. In fact, while using your smartphone, you cannot look at the processor, RAM or the phone battery, and what is actually tangible, and provides a good user experience, is the smartphone’s display.
Smartphones today come with various displays. While high-end smartphones come with P-OLED or Super AMOLED displays, others usually have IPS LCD screens and capacitive touchscreen LCD screens. Furthermore, smartphone displays come with various resolutions. While most come with HD Ready resolution (mostly in the budget and mid-range segments), there are those that come in full HD resolution, some that come with 2K (or QHD) resolution, and the high-end models often boast of 4K UHD resolution.
So if you’re currently looking for a new mobile phone, and unlike the rest of the pack, want a model that comes with a bright, vibrant display, here are a few options you can choose from.
OPPO A8
OPPO is widely known as the brand the offers best-in-class camera phones, but the brand also offers a bouquet of unique features. OPPO A8 is expected to be priced around Rs. 12,000, and comes with an exquisite 6.5-inch bezel-less display, with a waterdrop notch. Furthermore, the smartphone also has a display resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, which amounts to a pixel density of 270 ppi, with an aspect ratio of 19:9. This is touted to be one of the best low price 4G mobiles, and will also sport a triple-rear camera array with a 12MP primary camera, which is truly impressive for its price tag.
Infinix Hot 9
While Infinix as a brand might not be as popular as Xiaomi, Samsung or OPPO, it offers a wide range of excellent phones at incredible prince points. The Infinix Hot 9 is one such smartphone, which flaunts a 6.6-inch HD+ punch-hole display. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, while also housing an AI quad-rear camera set-up with a 13MP primary sensor, making it one of the best phones under 10000.
Realme 6i
When we talk about the best smartphones in the budget segment, we have to mention Realme smartphones. The Realme 6i comes with a large 6.5-inch full HD+ display, along with a refresh rate of 90Hz, offering smoother visuals, and an immersive visual and gaming experience. This smartphone, owing to its stunning display and gaming-centric processor, is one of the best gaming smartphones in the budget and mid-range segments. It also packs a quad-rear camera array with a 48MP primary shooter, along with an impressive 16MP front shooter to boot.
Nokia 5.3
For years, Nokia was the undisputed leader in the mobile phone industry, and while it has since lost its position at the zenith, the brand has been offering excellent smartphones at unbeatable prices. The Nokia 5.3 model, for instance, is priced well below Rs. 15,000, and boasts of an exquisite 6.55-inch HD+ screen, with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. This smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, and packs a quad-rear camera array with AI imaging.
Samsung Galaxy M30s
No list of budget phones would be complete without mentioning a Samsung phone model, and the Samsung Galaxy M30s, which belongs to the budget segment, comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ capacitive touchscreen, with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, and 16M colour support. This smartphone is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core processor, and packs 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which allows you to multitask, switch between different applications, load new apps faster, and store as many files as you want. If you want to further increase your storage capacity, you can do so via microSD card up to 512GB.
Regardless of the cost of the phone, if you want to purchase a new device, you can do so with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, which lets you purchase your preferred smartphone model in easy EMIs. Just use the EMI Network Card like any credit or debit card while checking out, and pay the cost of the device in convenient monthly instalments.
(Guest article)
